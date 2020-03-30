Search icon
From 1999 to 2020, Google Grew from 10k to 4.6B Daily Searches by@zooooming

From 1999 to 2020, Google Grew from 10k to 4.6B Daily Searches

@zoooomingZooooming

The Internet Live Stats graph above pictures Google's first 13 years. Today they report 4,517,847,993 DA(internet)Us currently do 4,781,309,755 daily Google searches, according to Internet Live Stats.

