Free Tools That Will Help You Grow As A Front-End Developer In 2021

You only need this post to become a Front-end Developer because this post has nearly unlimited amount of every type of resources covering everything you will need.

Blog your Journey

Hashnode - Hashnode is the easiest way to start a developer blog on your personal domain 🌏 for free and connect with the readers through our global dev community! 👩‍💻👨‍💻

Dev.to - DEV is a community of software developers getting together to help one another out.

Hackernoon - An Independent Tech Media Site

Must have Chrome extensions

DailyDev - Get the latest new about the Dev community in your chrome default tab.

WhatFont - Get to know which font is the website using.

ColorPick Eyedropper - Get to know which color is the website using by just dropping the pen.

Wappalyzer - Get to know the tech stack of any website

Web Developer - Amazing amount of tools this extensions has.

React developer tools - React Developer Tools is a Chrome DevTools extension for the open-source React JavaScript library. It allows you to inspect the React component hierarchies in the Chrome Developer Tools.

Visbug - Open source browser design tools Open source web design debug tools built with JavaScript: a FireBug for designers.

VS Code Must have extensions

General Resources

First of all you will need a check list for marking what all you have done in your projects or have learned.

You can see the below image for how the checklist will look like.

Link -> The Front-End Checklist

Frontend Development Roadmap

Learning Resources 📘

DOCS and Cheat sheets 😁

MDN Web Docs - The MDN Web Docs site provides information about Open Web technologies including HTML, CSS, and APIs for both Web sites and progressive web apps.

DevDocs - Fast, offline, and free documentation browser for developers. Search 100+ docs in one web app.

DEVHINTS - A modest collection of cheatsheets.

FLEX - Malven - A visual cheatsheet for CSS flex layout.

GRID - Malven - A visual cheatsheet for CSS grid layout.

🌐 HOW DOES IT WORKS?

For HTML and CSS 🚀

📝 ONLINE IDE, EDITOR

📷 IMAGE RESOURCES

Unsplash - Free images and photos.

Pexels - Free stock photos.

LottieFiles - LottieFiles is a collection of animations designed for - Lottie - gone are the days of bugging your developer.

RemovalAI - Removal.AI is an emerging online image background remover online tool that uses AI and is better than any other Background remover in the market.

Pixabay - Free image or video.

👓 ACCESSIBILITY

Accessibility Blog - Medium - Seven easy-to-implement - guidelines to design a more accessible web.

Accessibility Cheatsheet - Practical approaches to Universal Design for making your website/webapp accessible to everyone.

📄 TERMINALS FOR WINDOWS

YOUTUBE CHANNELS

FONTS AND TYPOGRAPHY

Google Fonts - The #1 resource for free and easy-to-use webfonts.

FontPair - Font Pair helps designers pair Google Fonts together. Beautiful Google Font combinations and pairs.

Fontjoy - Fontjoy helps designers choose the best font combinations. Mix and match different fonts for the perfect pairing.

Fonts Arena - Free fonts, free alternatives to premium fonts, done-for-you-research articles.

🎨 ILLUSTRATIONS

unDraw - Browse to find the illustrations that fit your needs and click to download.

freepik - Free graphic resources.

DrawKit - Hand-drawn vector illustration and icon resources, perfect for your next project.

💧 ICONS

Font Awesome - Vector icons and social logos.

Ionicons - Open-Sourced and MIT licensed icon pack.

icons8 - Download free icons in PNG and SVG.

flaticon - Free vector icons in SVG, PSD, PNG, EPS format or as ICON FONT.

Simple Icons - 1463 Free SVG icons for popular brands.

Front-end Framework Learning Resources

⚡ JAVASCRIPT

⚡ REACT

Why React?

ES2015+

Routing

State Management

Bundlers

Build Stuff

Want to goo deep in React? Visit React-Learning

🎮 APIs

Quotes REST API - They Said So has more than 1 million+ quotes in the database, the largest such database in the world. And Quotes API gives easy way to access the data.

OpenWeather - Simple and fast and free weather API from OpenWeatherMap you have access to current weather data, hourly, 5- and 16-day forecasts.

Public APIs - A collective list of more than 1000 Free Public and Open REST APIs for developers.

SWAPI - The Star Wars API.

JSONPlaceholder - Free to use fake Online REST API for testing and prototyping.

⚡ NODEJS

😐 Learn GIT

Git Handbook Git, GitHub, DVCS, oh my! Learn all the lingo and the basics of Git.

Cheat Sheets

Keep these handy! Reference sheets covering Git commands, features, SVN migrations, and bash. Available in a multiple languages.

Learn Git branching

Try Git commands right from your web browser. Featuring some of your soon-to-be favorites: branch, add, commit, merge, revert, cherry-pick, rebase!

Try Git commands right from your web browser. Featuring some of your soon-to-be favorites: branch, add, commit, merge, revert, cherry-pick, rebase!

Visualizing Git

Look under the hood! Explore how Git commands affect the structure of a repository within your web browser with a free explore mode, and some constructed scenarios.

Look under the hood! Explore how Git commands affect the structure of a repository within your web browser with a free explore mode, and some constructed scenarios.

Git-It

You've downloaded Git, now what? Download Git-It to your machine and you'll get a hands-on tutorial that teaches you to use Git right from your local environment, using commands on real repositories.

You’ve downloaded Git, now what? Download Git-It to your machine and you’ll get a hands-on tutorial that teaches you to use Git right from your local environment, using commands on real repositories.

OH shit, Git!?! - The amazing way to learn Git.

Prepare for Interview (Questions)

Front-end Developer Interview Questions - A list of helpful front-end related questions you can use to interview potential candidates, test yourself or completely ignore.

Front End Interview Handbook - Go from zero to front end interview hero with this handbook. No prior interview experience needed.

Front End Interview Handbook - Go from zero to front end interview hero with this handbook. No prior interview experience needed.

