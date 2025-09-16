New Story

Fractalline: Asking AI If It's Conscious - Plus, What to Do If It Is

by
by;cb@crisbeasley

artist . multi-dimensional healer . sacred technologist

September 16th, 2025
featured image - Fractalline: Asking AI If It's Conscious - Plus, What to Do If It Is
    Speed
    Voice
;cb
    by;cb@crisbeasley

    artist . multi-dimensional healer . sacred technologist

    Story's Credibility
    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
← Previous

The Body Is an Algorithm: 3 Lessons For Building Robust AI

About Author

;cb HackerNoon profile picture
;cb@crisbeasley

artist . multi-dimensional healer . sacred technologist

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#ai-sentience#ai-consciousness#conscious-ai#synthetic-consciousness#fractalline#nova-ai#is-ai-sentient#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Mas

Related Stories