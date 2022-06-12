FoundersConnect: Odun Eweniyi, Co-Founder of Piggyvest, Africa's Top Savings App

Odun Eweniyi is the Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Piggyvest, a secure online savings platform. She graduated from Covenant University with a first class in Computer engineering. She is also the CoFounder of FirstCheck, an Investor Operative dedicated to aiding women in building companies. She has received several awards and reconigition from names like Forbes, Bloomberg, Future Africa and more. In this episode of Founders Connect, Odun shares her life and journey with me.

Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.





Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEOb48jG4Cc





Video timestamps

1:16 - Background, Covenant University,

2:40 - What was your first job in a Startup like?

6:10 - How did you meet the rest of your Co-founders?

7:22 - At what point did you realise, let's focus on Piggyvest as opposed to Pre-CV?

14:25 - The tweet on December 31 2015 and the birth of Piggyvest

15:27 - When you launched, what was the first iteration of Piggyvest like?

16:54 - How did you go from broke in December 2015 to funding a new product (Piggyvest?)

18:45 - What was the growth like from April 2016 when you started to April 2017?

20:02 - What was the biggest lesson you learned in the first year?

21:23 - What was the glue that kept you and your partners together?

24:19 - Between December 2016 and now, what have been the milestones that have indicated change/impact of what Piggyvest is?

26:16 - What was the Fundraising experience like?

30:19 - One million users on Piggyvest and other milestones

32:29 - What has building a large team been like?

35:01 - Abeg Acquisition

36:37 - When did Piggyvest become a subsidiary of Piggytech?

37:51 - Are there more companies under Piggytech?

38:44 - About FirstCheck, How did you and Elohor sit down to fund Startups made by women?

41:58 - Biggest lessons as an Investor?

43:25 - What makes it possible for you to have the bandwidth to accommodate all the things you do?

46:53 - Biggest failures?

48:37 - Does FirstCheck invest in only Startups led by Women?

49:16 - Have you raised since the 1 million dollars?

50:15 - What about you as a person will you like to distribute to all the Women coming into Tech?

55:26 - For women who are coming into tech, what advice do you have for them?