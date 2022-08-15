Founders Connect: Moses Enenwali, CEO & Co-founder of Topship (YC W 2022)

Moses Enenwali is the Co-founder and CEO of Topship, a logistics service provider helping people send items to over 200 cities worldwide. He worked in Africa Courier Express (ACE) and Sendbox, experiences that influenced his decision to build. In this interview, he tells us more about his person, his career trajectory, his experience going through YCombinator and his passion for building with like-minded people, or "animal spirits" as he calls them. Africhange is a safe, secure, and convenient way to send money from Canada to Nigeria & Ghana; and from Nigeria to Canada.

Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.





Moses Enenwali is the Co-founder and CEO of Topship, a logistics service provider helping people send items to over 200 cities worldwide. Before Topship, he worked in Africa Courier Express (ACE) and Sendbox, experiences that influenced his decision to build. In this interview, Moses tells us more about his person, his career trajectory, his experience going through YCombinator and his passion for building with like-minded people, or "animal spirits" as he calls them. It's a great interview, so sit back and enjoy!





Watch Here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_XBOWmA2v8

Video timestamps

0:00 - Introduction

0:48 - Background

2:15 - Entrepreneurship efforts in University

3:42 - Coming back in Nigeria and Working in Ersnt and Young

5:34 - Doing Sales at Africa Courier Express (ACE)

7:47 - Biggest lesson from working at ACE

8:41 - What he found about Logistics that made him passionate

10:07 - Moving to Sendbox

11:07 - Left in between to start a Consulting company

12:40 - Starting TopShip as a service

16:03 - How his experience at ACE and Sendbox, has impacted his leadership at TopShip and how TopShip evolved into a Company

18:24 - Resigning from Sendbox

20:06 - How TopShip is an innovative service

25:13 - Describing TopShip to a Layman

26:04 - The Journey to fundraising: Getting into YC

29:53 - What he is most proud of

31:35 - Recipe to building a great Team

34:08 - Other principles or life lessons that guide him

37:31 - Anything he would have liked to ask.

38:00 - Advice for people who want to start businesses.





