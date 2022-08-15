Founders Connect: Moses Enenwali, CEO & Co-founder of Topship (YC W 2022)

Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
Moses Enenwali is the Co-founder and CEO of Topship, a logistics service provider helping people send items to over 200 cities worldwide. Before Topship, he worked in Africa Courier Express (ACE) and Sendbox, experiences that influenced his decision to build. In this interview, Moses tells us more about his person, his career trajectory, his experience going through YCombinator and his passion for building with like-minded people, or "animal spirits" as he calls them. It's a great interview, so sit back and enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_XBOWmA2v8
0:00 - Introduction
0:48 - Background
2:15 - Entrepreneurship efforts in University
3:42 - Coming back in Nigeria and Working in Ersnt and Young
5:34 - Doing Sales at Africa Courier Express (ACE)
7:47 - Biggest lesson from working at ACE
8:41 - What he found about Logistics that made him passionate
10:07 - Moving to Sendbox
11:07 - Left in between to start a Consulting company
12:40 - Starting TopShip as a service
16:03 - How his experience at ACE and Sendbox, has impacted his leadership at TopShip and how TopShip evolved into a Company
18:24 - Resigning from Sendbox
20:06 - How TopShip is an innovative service
25:13 - Describing TopShip to a Layman
26:04 - The Journey to fundraising: Getting into YC
29:53 - What he is most proud of
31:35 - Recipe to building a great Team
34:08 - Other principles or life lessons that guide him
37:31 - Anything he would have liked to ask.
38:00 - Advice for people who want to start businesses.
Also Published here