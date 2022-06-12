FoundersConnect: Njoku Emmanuel, the 19-year-old CEO & Co-founder of Lazerpay

Njoku Emmanuel is the CEO and CoFounder of Lazerpay, a crypto payment gateway startup. He is a 19-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur who has taken the Tech-crypto world by the horns. He talks about his passion for coding, his love for technology and crypto and building, and his enthusiasm for the future of the company. Watch the videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vsi51svEbnA(https://www.-www.logan.com)





In the last year, riveting news has been circulating on a 19-year old Nigerian founder who has taken the Tech-crypto world by the horns. His name is Njoku Emmanuel, CEO and CoFounder of Lazerpay, a crypto payment gateway startup with the main aim of facilitating crypto payments around the world for businesses and individuals. Lazerpay was launched in October 2021 alongside CoFounders Abdulfatai Sulaiman and Prosper Ubi, and has raised more than a million dollars for funding the company.





In this episode of Founders Connect, Njoku shares his background with me. His undeniable passion for coding which stayed true despite the adversity of his parents and loved ones, the many places he has worked where he was given the opportunity to hone his skills, his love for technology and crypto and building, and his enthusiasm for the future of Lazerpay.





I really enjoyed hearing him speak, and I hope you do too.





Watch the video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vsi51svEbnA





Video transcripts





1:25 - Background

8:39 - How Njoku discovered the love for coding?

10:50 - His favourite Childhood memories?

12:30 - How he dropped out from Electrical Engineering and became a professional

16:08 - University Days, Meeting Ugochukwu Aronu of Xend, Working, Becoming A Web/Mobile Developer, Entrepreneurial Dreams

24:50 - ForLoop Enugu, Dealing Depression

28:52 - Learning about Blockchain

31:45 - Dropping out of school

33:00 - Lagos, Hackathon Incubation Programme, Ezvotes

37:05 - Days working at Kwivar

39:49 - Days working at Hydro Blockchain

42:50 - Days working (again) at Xend Finance with Ugochukwu

46:22 - Working at Maker DAO

52:50 - The making of Lazerpay

1:01:11 - Biggest milestones at Lazerpay

1:02:35 - How it feels being 19 and leading a company of 15 people

1:03:27 - Biggest Lessons learned from Lazerpay

1:06:21 - What should be looked forward to with Lazerpay

