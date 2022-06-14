FoundersConnect: Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor of TechCabal

Koromone “KK” Koroye is the acting Editor-in-chief and Managing editor at TechCabal, a PanAfrican Tech Publication that seats at the center of stories and news in the tech ecosystem. She manages techCabal’s newsroom and the team of reporters & journalists. In this episode of Founders Connect, she tells her story: a stunning literary background, her love for her father, growing up and ambling between metropolitan cities (Newyork and Lagos), her experience as a teacher in Nigeria, being a woman in the Nigerian tech space.





In this episode of Founders Connect, Koromone tells her story: a stunning literary background, her love for her father, growing up and ambling between metropolitan cities (Newyork and Lagos), her experience as a teacher in Nigeria, the span of her tech career from Flutterwave to TechCabal, being a woman in the Nigerian tech space, her passion for leadership, her spiritual life and many more gems. We have an amazing conversation. Enjoy! Check out TechCabal: https://techcabal.com/



Watch the Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifghGbu-fFw





Video timestamps

1:35 - Background

2:58 - Favourite Memory of her Dad

3:48 - Favourite Childhood Memory

5:43 - What she likes about Lagos

6:51 - Starting her storytelling career

13:41 - Leaving NewYork

14:04 - First months back in Lagos

16:08 - What Poetry taught her

18:36 - Career in Lagos (so far)

21:43 - Navigating the Tech Ecosystem

23:09 - Moving to TechCabal

24:31 - The role of the Managing Editor and its difference from the Editor-in-Chief

27:43 - Handling two distinct roles (Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief)

29:40 - Handling Harassment in the Industry

32:20 - Challenges or mistakes made.

37:15 - Leadership Style, Handling and Growing her Team

40:55 - God, Spiritual Life

45:38 - On Finding the Right Community

50:25 - What was a question you wanted me to ask you?