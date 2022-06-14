Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
#FoundersConnect: Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor of TechCabal by@peaceitimi

#FoundersConnect: Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor of TechCabal

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Koromone “KK” Koroye is the acting Editor-in-chief and Managing editor at TechCabal, a PanAfrican Tech Publication that seats at the center of stories and news in the tech ecosystem. She manages techCabal’s newsroom and the team of reporters & journalists. In this episode of Founders Connect, she tells her story: a stunning literary background, her love for her father, growing up and ambling between metropolitan cities (Newyork and Lagos), her experience as a teacher in Nigeria, being a woman in the Nigerian tech space.
image
Peace Itimi | Founders Connect HackerNoon profile picture

@peaceitimi
Peace Itimi | Founders Connect

Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.

youtube social iconlinkedin social icontwitter social icon


Koromone “KK” Koroye is the acting Editor-in-chief and Managing editor at TechCabal, a PanAfrican Tech Publication that seats at the center of stories and news in the tech ecosystem. TechCabal is a sister company to Zikoko, a popular youth-centric media production company, both of which are subsidiaries of BigCabal Media, founded by Tomiwa Aladekomo.


Koromone manages TechCabal’s newsroom and the team of reporters & journalists. And in her capacity as acting Editor-in-Chief, oversees the day-to-day activities and attends events on behalf of TechCabal.


In this episode of Founders Connect, Koromone tells her story: a stunning literary background, her love for her father, growing up and ambling between metropolitan cities (Newyork and Lagos), her experience as a teacher in Nigeria, the span of her tech career from Flutterwave to TechCabal, being a woman in the Nigerian tech space, her passion for leadership, her spiritual life and many more gems. We have an amazing conversation. Enjoy! Check out TechCabal: https://techcabal.com/

Watch the Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifghGbu-fFw


Video timestamps

1:35 - Background

2:58 - Favourite Memory of her Dad

3:48 - Favourite Childhood Memory

5:43 - What she likes about Lagos

6:51 - Starting her storytelling career

13:41 - Leaving NewYork

14:04 - First months back in Lagos

16:08 - What Poetry taught her

18:36 - Career in Lagos (so far)

21:43 - Navigating the Tech Ecosystem

23:09 - Moving to TechCabal

24:31 - The role of the Managing Editor and its difference from the Editor-in-Chief

27:43 - Handling two distinct roles (Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief)

29:40 - Handling Harassment in the Industry

32:20 - Challenges or mistakes made.

37:15 - Leadership Style, Handling and Growing her Team

40:55 - God, Spiritual Life

45:38 - On Finding the Right Community

50:25 - What was a question you wanted me to ask you?

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Peace Itimi | Founders Connect HackerNoon profile picture
by Peace Itimi | Founders Connect @peaceitimi.Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
Read my stories
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!