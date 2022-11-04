FoundersConnect: Ijeoma Akwiwu, Lawyer, Developer, and Co-founder of Pivo, a Digital Bank

Ijeoma Akwiwu is the Chief Operations Officer and CO-Founder of Pivo, a digital bank for trade in Africa. Before Pivo, she studied law at Lagos State University, then worked for several years as a firm lawyer, before getting into corporate practice as an In-house lawyer at Gilmor Engineering. After a few years of practice, she developed an interest in software development after a project that involved providing software for a legal project. This led her to attend the University of Glasgow to get a Master's degree in software development. In this episode of Founders Connect, we learn more about Ijeoma, her journey, and what she's building at Pivo. Watch here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jR7BoZPe9KY&ab_channel=PeaceItimi Video Timestamps 0:00 - Introduction 1:05 - Ijeoma shares her background 2:28 - Education, Deciding to study Law 4:07 - Practicing Law, Workplace Politics 7:09 - Transitioning to Corporate Law Practice 9:24 - Why Software Development? 14:14 - Getting a Masters in Software Development 17:47 - Pivo, Meeting Cofounder Nkiru, the Idea behind Pivo 24:19 - Challenges running Pivo 26:31 - Key Milestones 30:19 - the YC Story 34:50 - How they are finding their customers/users. 37:36 - Tackling the technical side of things 38:38 - Biggest Lessons 39:50 - What she's looking forward to for Pivo 42:43 - Lessons from Ijeoma's Journey