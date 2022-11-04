Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    #FoundersConnect: Ijeoma Akwiwu, Lawyer, Developer, and Co-founder of Pivo, a Digital Bankby@peaceitimi
    345 reads

    #FoundersConnect: Ijeoma Akwiwu, Lawyer, Developer, and Co-founder of Pivo, a Digital Bank

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this episode of Founders Connect, we learn more about Ijeoma, her journey, and what she's building at Pivo.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - #FoundersConnect: Ijeoma Akwiwu, Lawyer, Developer, and Co-founder of Pivo, a Digital Bank
    tech-stories#youtube-transcripts#peace-itimi
    Peace Itimi | Founders Connect HackerNoon profile picture

    @peaceitimi

    Peace Itimi | Founders Connect

    Receive Stories from @peaceitimi

    react to story with heart
    Peace Itimi | Founders Connect HackerNoon profile picture
    by Peace Itimi | Founders Connect @peaceitimi.Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
    Read my stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    #FoundersConnect with Damilola Olokesusi, Co-founder & CEO of Shuttlers
    Published at Mar 25, 2022 by peaceitimi #youtube-transcripts
    Article Thumbnail
    To Guarantee Your Success, You Have to Burn Your Boats
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by scott-d.-clary #entrepreneur
    Article Thumbnail
    6 Stories To Learn About Presentations
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by learn #presentations
    Article Thumbnail
    Hungri Games Completes Seed Investment Round with a Valuation of $23M
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by CryptoAdventure #hungri-games
    Article Thumbnail
    Redefining Decentralization: How Ramp Network Balances User-Centricity with Blockchain's Core Ethos
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by IshanOnTech #startup
    Article Thumbnail
    Yusuf Sevim on Merging Reality and Digital Realms Through MetaTime
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by IshanOnTech #startup
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa