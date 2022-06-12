FoundersConnect: Godwin Tom, Serial Entrepreneur, Music Business Mogul & CEO of iMANAGE AFRICA

Godwin Tom has worked with or managed artists like MI, Wizkid, Waje, Davido, Rooftop MCs, and many others. With 10 years in the industry and practical experience at management level, Godwin brings professionalism to the Entertainment industry with a deep understanding of the demands of a business environment, and extraordinary support for the artists themselves. Godwin is a strong supporter of the development of youth within the entertainment industry. He has developed key mentoring schemes that will enable young men and women keen to join the industry.





Godwin Tom is a renowned talent manager, creative entrepreneur and the Chief Executive officer at iManage Africa, a Talent & Events management company set up in 2017. Godwin Tom has worked with or managed artists like MI, Wizkid, Waje, Davido, Rooftop MCs, and many others.





Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-u-6NmndUpU

Video timestamps

0:43 – Godwin talks about his background, his most memorable experience as a child, growing up, school, etc.

7:12 – Godwin shares his first job and his way into the music business, meeting MI Abaga, etc.

10:49 – What it was about the meeting with MI that made him quit his job. 12:27 – Godwin talks about his own music career

13:29 – The talents that he managed: MI, Ice Prince, Wande Coal, Show Dem Camp and more

14:21 - In terms of Management, Godwin shares how he knows that an artist is going to be big, what he looks out for when choosing an artist to manage, and what he does for them to help them with their career?

16:49 – Godwin reveals the biggest challenge so far in the music business?

18:43 – Godwin shares the artist that was the biggest challenge working with, in terms of taking them to where he took them to.

19:27 - Godwin shares who was the easiest.

]20:24 – For people who are looking to get into the music business as managers, Godwin shares the things they should know.

25:13 – The mistakes he made that if he looks back at might have been done differently.

28:11 – For managers who are just getting into the industry, and are not sure how to set their fees, Godwin shares some advice with them.

29:49 – Godwin talks about the vision behind Music Business Academy for Africa

31:24 – He gives some advice on how well it’s been going so far.

32:53 – How successful was the first EP of the programme.

33:33 – Other lessons from his Parents that shaped his career so far.

36:45 – For people who are aspiring to be entrepreneurs, regardless of whatever industry, if they can’t take anything else from this interview, Godwin shares one thing they should learn.