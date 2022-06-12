FoundersConnect: Eyitayo Ogunmola, Founder of Utiva, an African Ed-tech Startup

Eyitayo is the CEO of Utiva, a digital business that aims to transform how Africans and other people of colour enter the tech industry. Utiva provides education in the form of courses on data science, product management, product design, cloud computing and more. It also provides mentoring for its students, thereby ensuring that their placement and transition into tech industry is a seamless one. Peace finds out more about his journey into tech and entrepreneurship, what led him to start a company like Utiva.





Utiva is one of the pioneers in Education based tech services in Africa. People from about 30 cities around the world are currently being trained by this company, and statistics show that 85% of people who use the service are hired. It also provides mentoring for its students, thereby ensuring that their placement and transition into the tech industry is a seamless one.





In this episode of Founder's Connect, Peace finds out more about Eyitayo, his journey into tech and entrepreneurship, what led him to start a company like Utiva, his experience leading the company, and valuable advice he has for people looking to further their aspirations. He also gives valuable tips to people seeking to follow a similar path. In all, it's an amazing conversation.









Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDi5H_7OSqY





Video timestamps





0:40 - Eyitayo shares his background 2:11 - How did dropping out of Medicine affect your life and how it turned out? 3:46 - After studying School Politics when you graduated, how did your career take off? 6:51 - So at what point did you join tech really? 9:05 - When you became a product manager, why didn't you just focus on building that career? Why did you decide to do fellowships and come back? 12:59 - When you first started, what were some of the challenges you felt? 16:11 - How has Utiva evolved over the last couple of years? 19:54 - Biggest wins so far? 23:18 - What are key lessons and guiding principles for you? 30:31 - For people who don't have experience qualifying for fellowships and scholarships, what are some tips you can offer?