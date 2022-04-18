FoundersConnect - Bayo ‘Lion’ Adedeji: CEO, Wakanow & Founder, Dundu Nation & Wave Beach

Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
Bayo 'Lion' Adedeji is the current CEO of Wakanow. Wakanow is Africa's one-stop shop for cheap flights, hotel reservations and airport pickups. Prior to joining Wakanow, Bayo was a Senior Finance Manager at Amazon, in charge of fulfilment supporting product teams in 16 countries.
Before that, he served as a senior finance professional in the consumer retails sector, including with Petsmart and Walmart Stores. Bayo is also a serial entrepreneur; he is the founder of Dundu Nation (https://dundunation.com), a food truck business that can provide local fried yam and plantain in a clean and hygienic environment. In addition, Bayo is also the founder of Wave Beach Lagos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifbJMZiuhgI
1:30 - Bayo shares his background, growing up, University, etc.
8:07 - Insights from Grad School
12:43 - Bayo's Mega Shoe sale
13:20 - His experience working at Walmart
14:19 - Went to Petman to sell snakes, fish, crickets, etc.
15:26 - Working at Amazon
18:18 - Leaving all the stocks in Amazon
19:59 - What was the change with deciding to come to Wakanow?
22:48 - Why do you quit and what makes you come back?
24:21 - The 5 Ps
26:21 - When you came in to Wakanow as the Chief Transformation Officer, what were the first two things you decided to focus on?
28:03 - You do Townhalls every month at Wakanow, something you learned from Walmart; what other things did you learn from previous jobs that you have implemented in Wakanow?
30:18 - What has been the biggest mistake so far in your career?
33:14 - Tell us about Wave Beach
36:19 - What is your recipe for success?
38:31 - Pivotal moment?
40:38 - What is your advice for people that want to build a career?