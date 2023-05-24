Forward and Boba Network Teamp Up: A Framework for Scalability, Usability & Flexibility

CALIFORNIA, United States, May 24th, 2023/Chainwire/--Boba Network is thrilled to announce an integration arrangement with Forward to deliver the framework to support scalable, secure, and flexible DeFi environments using user-friendly smart contract templates. makes a giant stride in its mission to deliver the framework to promote and reward participation within decentralized systems through Forward Factory with our collaboration with . Forward Boba Network The latest chain integration arrangement with Boba Network will make Forward’s customizable and non-technical smart contract solutions accessible and deployable on Boba Network’s L2 blockchain. Boba Network and Forward will also explore future collaborations to develop new templates for the Forward Marketplace. The integration partnership with Forward aims to provide an environment where blockchain users can access and deploy interactive smart contracts and improve the current infrastructure to present more user-friendly and intuitive solutions for our communities. Users can deploy dApps and smart contracts from Forward Factory on the Boba Network and look forward to more exciting times through this collaboration. What Is Boba Network? Boba Network is a blockchain Layer-2 scaling solution and Hybrid Compute platform that offers fast and affordable transactions to users. Its Hybrid Compute technology uses smart contracts to communicate with Web2 APIs to execute complex algorithms such as machine learning classifiers, pull in real-world or enterprise data in a single atomic transaction, or sync with the latest state of a gaming engine. Boba Network leverages off-chain computation and real-world data to provide industry-leading and interactive experiences for developers and creators within its ecosystem. It focuses on three core areas - Reducing gas fees Improving transaction throughput Extending smart contract capabilities Boba Network runs on the Ethereum, BNB, and Avax blockchains and explores the role of L2s in optimizing the building blocks. It is built on the Optimism Rollup developed by . Optimism The project runs on Optimism because it is a modified version of Ethereum, which ensures EVM and Solidity compatibility and facilitates seamless smart contracts migration from L1 to L2. Partnership Details Forward does not compete with anybody; they collaborate to make blockchain adoption seamless and straightforward. Forward looks forward to providing the infrastructure to facilitate the next wave of one billion blockchain users through intuitive dApps and smart contracts available on Forward Factory and deployable on the Boba Network. Forward is excited to move forward together and continue to build the future through our dApp templates and smart contracts in the Forward Marketplace. Mitch Rankin, Forward Co-Founder, said: “The blockchain is a better place when projects moving in the same direction help each other achieve their goals. So, collaborating with Boba Network is a no-brainer for our projects, communities, and the blockchain ecosystem. Now, we have to continue on the same path that has brought us this far so fast. The future is Forward, and we are thrilled Boba Network is along for the epic ride!” "The partnership with Forward Protocol will deliver customizable and non-technical smart contract solutions accessible and deployable on the Boba Network, further enriching the experience for those building on Boba Network and the rest of the ecosystem,” said Curtis Schlaufman, Enya Labs Global Head of Marketing, a contributor to the Boba Network. Through this partnership, users can deploy dApps and smart contracts from Forward Factory on Boba Network and enjoy all the generous perks available on its blockchain. Together, the organizations aim to provide the framework to protect every participant within the DeFi space. About Forward Forward uses an easy-to-use WordPress-like model to facilitate a no-code environment for users to deploy their dApps, subnets, and blockchains without technical knowledge. Applications and smart contracts from Forward can be deployed on any EVM & Rust compatible chain in a few clicks. Visit to deploy your own dApps on 700+ integrated chains. ForwardFactory.net | | | || || || | Twitter Telegram YouTube Facebook Instagram | Discord | About Boba Network is a multichain layer 2 optimistic rollup that aims to unlock the potential of roll-up technology and enable interoperability between blockchains and the real world. Boba Network The protocol is fully compatible with EVM-based tools and has already deployed multichain support for Ethereum, Avalanche, BNB, and Fantom, supporting lightning-fast transactions and fees anywhere from 40-100X less than the respective layer-1. Boba Network is powered by HybridCompute™ technology that brings the power of Web2 on-chain, with smarter smart contracts that allow developers to leverage off-chain compute and real-world data to deliver enriched experiences for decentralized applications. | | | || || | Twitter Telegram YouTube Instagram | Discord | Contact Tal Dotan pr@marketacross.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/brand-as-author