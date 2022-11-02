Search icon
    For QA Engineers: How to Use Android Debug Bridge in Mobile Application Testing
    693 reads

    For QA Engineers: How to Use Android Debug Bridge in Mobile Application Testing

    Alexander Karpenko explains how to use [Android Debug Bridge] in mobile app testing. He will share some valuable techniques that will improve your daily workflow. The article is written for novice QA specialists. It will focus on MacOS, which lets you work effectively with all popular mobile platforms. For other operating systems, the examples might be slightly different, but hopefully, Windows users won’t hold this against me. To tell ADB which device to target, the serial number of the device must be specified after the `-s` switch: 'Serial_number'
    featured image - For QA Engineers: How to Use Android Debug Bridge in Mobile Application Testing
    programming#qa#adb#android#programming
    Aleksandr Karpenko HackerNoon profile picture

    @xtns13

    Aleksandr Karpenko

