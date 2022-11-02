For QA Engineers: How to Use Android Debug Bridge in Mobile Application Testing
Too Long; Didn't ReadAlexander Karpenko explains how to use [Android Debug Bridge] in mobile app testing. He will share some valuable techniques that will improve your daily workflow. The article is written for novice QA specialists. It will focus on MacOS, which lets you work effectively with all popular mobile platforms. For other operating systems, the examples might be slightly different, but hopefully, Windows users won’t hold this against me. To tell ADB which device to target, the serial number of the device must be specified after the `-s` switch: 'Serial_number'