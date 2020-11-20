Food Tech Stories: Solving Food Waste Problem With The Help Of AI

Food squander is probably the most serious issue that humankind faces today. Internationally, between 33-50% of all food is never eaten, and the worth is over $1 trillion. That being said, 800 million individuals battle to get a meal on a daily basis. That is 1 of every 9 individuals on the planet who are malnourished. If we take less than a quarter of squandered food, we could take care of every single of them. And here are a few other shocking facts that you may not know:

An area larger than China is used to grow food that is never eaten.

One-third of the total food produced is tossed away according to the Food And Agriculture Association of the United Nations.

25% of the world’s freshwater supply is used to grow food that is never eaten.

In most developed countries, over half of all food waste takes place in the home.

Food waste at the retail store level is less than 2% of total food waste.

2.3 billion people are joining the planet by 2050 – this will require a 60-70% increase in global food production.

Governments and communities all over the world are concerned about this issue, as it has a direct impact both on the environment and the community as well. As for the negative ecological effect, when ending up in a landfill, food waste discharges an ozone-depleting substance - methane. At the point when the food decomposes further it produces gases that are multiple times more unsafe than carbon dioxide being caught in the climate.

And the worst thing here is that we haven’t made any progress in resolving this issue. Nor have we come up with an effective approach. According to last year’s World Bank report, the food waste will increase by 70% on current values by 2050.

Using AI to solve the food waste issue may actually make a difference. Innovation has for some time been assisting with hacking world hunger. Nowadays most discussions about tech's effect on any part of the economy unavoidably include AI — advanced programming that permits machines to settle on choices and even expectations in people manner.

Food waste tech is the same. According to the Research and markets the growth of AI in the food and beverage industry between 2019–2025 is expected to reach over 65.3% of CAGR. So how on earth can AI save us from negative culprits of food waste? Actually, artificial intelligence proves to outplay people even in tackling the waste problem:

Predict food demand. Recognize food quality. ( check out AgShift that is a Redefining food quality inspection using the best of IoT) Detect the food that usually goes to a bin. ( You must have heard of Winnow which is a cutting-edge tech used to halve food waste).

I think, you’ll agree, that this is already much more than we, humans, managed to achieve. Of course, food waste is not the problem you can solve in one day or even year. It is a serious problem that encompasses all spheres of life and needs a profound approach. At least, AI technology gives us a ray of hope as the appetite for reducing food waste is growing.

