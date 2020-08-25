"Follow Your Heart, And Use Your Brain" - Bruce Li, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Bruce Li from United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Bruce had to share.
I'm an entrepreneur and have built a few startups over the years. I believe in the power of small yet highly talented teams, and had the privilege of leading a few. Seasoned technologist by training, I’m equally fluent at developing business, forging partnership, and envisioning the grand strategy. I enjoy nature and art.
I love to build innovative products in mobile wireless and software, that disrupts an industry either in business model, technology, or both.
The topic I love to write most is about innovation and disruption, covering several industries from networking, software, blockchain, and space. I try to add some humor to my writing, in the hope that might brighten your day.
Open source, decentralization, and ubiquitous connectivity will enable humanity to become not only more productive, but also more deeply interconnected as one single specie.
Geopolitics, stupidity, and lack of imagination will lead the world to another mutual destruction. The mental and societal virus is hundred times more potent than the natural virus.
Follow your heart, and use your brain.
I got to spend more time with the family, and enjoy more nature.
Enterprise software that learns from consumer software.
Democracy does not guarantee prosperity
Gmail, Signal, Twitter, Wechat, nMobile
The influenza of 1918
