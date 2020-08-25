"Follow Your Heart, And Use Your Brain" - Bruce Li, 2020 Noonie Nominee

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Bruce Li from United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Bruce had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Blockchain, Cloud, Health, Internet, Linux

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm an entrepreneur and have built a few startups over the years. I believe in the power of small yet highly talented teams, and had the privilege of leading a few. Seasoned technologist by training, I’m equally fluent at developing business, forging partnership, and envisioning the grand strategy. I enjoy nature and art.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I love to build innovative products in mobile wireless and software, that disrupts an industry either in business model, technology, or both.

The topic I love to write most is about innovation and disruption, covering several industries from networking, software, blockchain, and space. I try to add some humor to my writing, in the hope that might brighten your day.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Open source, decentralization, and ubiquitous connectivity will enable humanity to become not only more productive, but also more deeply interconnected as one single specie.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Geopolitics, stupidity, and lack of imagination will lead the world to another mutual destruction. The mental and societal virus is hundred times more potent than the natural virus.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Follow your heart, and use your brain.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I got to spend more time with the family, and enjoy more nature.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Enterprise software that learns from consumer software.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Democracy does not guarantee prosperity

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Gmail, Signal, Twitter, Wechat, nMobile

11. What are you currently learning?

The influenza of 1918

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags