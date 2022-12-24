Follow These Tips If Your Android Apps Keep Crashing

The Google PlayStore has a wide range of apps supported by various Android devices worldwide. Using some apps can be problematic if they keep repeatedly crashing or freezing on mobile devices. Android is an open OS on which developers can freely integrate different technologies for different applications. Still, such integrated tech may only sometimes work on various devices so the result can be the crashing or freezing of apps. This article covers various reasons that Android apps crash and their potential fixes. Why do Apps Crash on Android? There are several factors that cause apps to crash on your Android smartphone. Sometimes, one or several bugs are responsible for crashing the apps. Here are some reasons to force apps to crash on your devices: The outdated OS can’t support the latest version of the apps. Many updates are running at the same time. Many open apps use the system’s processing powers. Generally, Android devices have limited hardware resources, so they can’t run too many apps simultaneously for multitasking purposes. Unmanaged system or the app’s configuration. Restricted app permissions. Faulty devices with corrupted storage or other hardware components. Tapping on so many options simultaneously cause the device to overheat, and the apps keep crashing. Sometimes the app itself exhibits the bugs in its system that developers left unnoticed, causing it to crash or freeze. Limited device storage to run multiple apps. If multiple apps crash repeatedly, it is due to a faulty device itself. Here are tips and tricks to fix the app crashing issues. Let’s follow them. Method for Fixing Apps Crashing Issue: There are so many methods to fix the issue, but this article attempts to guide you to the best possible approach to resolve the issue. Method 1: Update the entire OS Please note: Your Android device may only run the updated apps if your OS version is updated to the latest one. For example, if developers have developed apps to run on Android 12 strictly, but your OS version is Android 11, the app will keep crashing. So, follow the steps to update OS. Go to “ ” Settings. Find the option “ ” & tap on it. About phone Find the “ ” option there (Some devices have this option at the end of the “ ” option). Software update Settings Tap on “ ” (The system checks for the update. If your OS is already the latest version, you’ll see the message “ ” Nothing to do; tap back and turn “ ” the “ ” option). Download and install Your software is up to date. ON Auto download over Wi-Fi The system automatically downloads the OS file. Make sure you have enough space in the storage and keep the charger connected. You see a notification “ ” in the notification bar. Tap on it ( Make sure to connect the charger. The phone keeps restarting repeatedly, do nothing. Relax). Update is ready Once the update is installed, try reinstalling the previously crashing app from the PlayStore. Method 2: Check the internet connection A slower cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity creates obstacles to some apps functioning properly; like the case of mobile browsing apps, they need better internet connectivity to load the web page correctly; otherwise, the app may crash. Make sure your mobile network is working appropriately. Switch the network to 3G, 4G, or 5G depending on their availability, from the “ ” (Find the “ ” option by tapping on “ ,” and then tap on “ ” to select the desired network. Also, adjust “ ” and “ ” from there) option. Settings Mobile Network Connections Network mode Network operators Acess Point Names Check your Wi-Fi connection from the “ ” option of “ ,” then connect to the desired Wi-Fi network. Connections Settings Test the network’s speed. If the connection works, retry to launch the previously crashed app; otherwise, ask your ISP to solve the issue. Method 3: Force-stop apps If you open too many apps simultaneously, your phone’s limited resources can’t handle the operations. Since the individual app has isolated functionality, the phone’s processor should have less workload to run the apps. You can forcefully stop all the background apps by following the steps below. Go to “ ” and then select “ .” Settings Apps From the app list, tap on the desired app to stop, then select “ .” Force stop Repeat the same process to close all the unwanted apps running in the background. Method 4: Create more storage Your Android device should have sufficient free storage to run different apps. If your device has low , you can’t install many apps on it. Extending RAM size is impossible from the user’s end, but you can expand the device’s storage capacity by inserting the SD Cards if the device has the slot. RAM storage Refer to the following steps; Check your device’s storage and uninstall all unwanted apps. You can move the apps to the SD Card. Precise app data and cache from the “ ” (Tap “ ,” select the desired app, scroll down, tap on “ ,” and then tap on “ ” and “ ” options). Settings Apps Storage Clear data Clear cache Restrict the background data usage and enable the battery saving mode to restrict unwanted apps from running in the background; the desired app gets a better environment to function correctly. Method 5: Method 6: Install good antivirus software The mobile antivirus software prevents unwanted applications from being downloaded on your smartphone. The latest mobile antivirus software has advanced features like adware blocking, URL filtering, untrusted network filtering, malicious cracked apps removal, unwanted camera access blocking, payment protection, file scanning, and many more. Mobile antivirus software is also a life saver as it keeps devices malware or virus free. The app that crashes due to malware infection can be solved by using antivirus software in most cases. Method 7: Don’t download or install “apk” files from untrusted sites If you have installed the apps from untrusted stores instead of the Google PlayStore, there is the risk of downloading modified or cracked apps and having more bugs. Such apps are responsible for crashing other well-working apps on the device. So, always install apps from trusted stores like PlayStore, Samsung Galaxy Store, etc. Method 8: Replace the corrupted SD cards If you have installed the apps on the SD card and if the card is corrupted with physical damage, you should replace or remove it from the device; otherwise, it causes an app crash and affects the overall device performance. Method 9: Restart the phone Sometimes this method works like magic because restarting the phone allows the system to optimize the apps by creating more space for the necessary apps. Method 10: Factory data reset This method is preferable if all the above ways do not work. Make sure to back up all the data before resetting your device; otherwise, everything will be erased. Follow the steps. Go to “ .” Settings Tap “ .” About phone Tap “ .” Reset Now, select the “ ” option. Factory data reset These are the best ways to fix crashing or freezing apps. Other debugging options can also work, but the above methods work excellently in most cases. Closing Notes: Repeatedly crashing or freezing apps creates several problems. Users cannot get the desired features, lose the app data, and many more, so developers should perform all the tests before distributing them to the devices. The best debugging practices can help developers keep apps updated with better app stability on various devices.