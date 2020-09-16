Follow the Leverage

@ sindamnataraj Nataraj

Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world.

Archimedes said this 2000 years ago, but it is more applicable today than ever. The quote underlines a foundational aspect of the economy that we live in.

Leverage is a striking thought paradigm to employ in almost all calculations of the effect of a person, idea, technology, or a company.

The economy we live in is increasingly becoming a leveraged economy. To be successful in this economy, you need to use the maximum leverage at your disposal and the economy is allowing a single individual to employ more and more leverage.

It is also not a coincidence that all the trillion-dollar companies are software companies. Because software has the highest leverage than any other product ever produced.

This is also the reason why the number of people needed to create a billion-dollar company as well as the time needed is reducing.

Another way to put it is, a single individual’s capacity to put a dent in the world is increasing.

So it is up to individuals to make sure they employ maximum leverage at their disposal.

Leverage can be anything from the capital to code. But there are some products with more leverage effect than the others.

Find and deploy your maximum leverage.

