Focusing on Focal Mechanisms with Python
A comprehensive tutorial for plotting focal mechanism "beach-balls" using the PyGMT package for Python. The walk-through covers downloading focal mechanism data from the SCEDC, conditioning the data, creating a postscript legend, and plotting everything on a map.
Highlights include:
- Offsetting "beach-balls" from their point of origin
- Scaling "beach-balls" by magnitude
- Coloring "beach-balls" by depth
- Plotting label text above each "beach-ball"
- Controlling the size of the label text
- Automatically downloading an SRTM DEM
- Creating a postscript legend file
First Try
Learning new things and sharing them