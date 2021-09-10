Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Focusing on Focal Mechanisms with Python by@boa

Focusing on Focal Mechanisms with Python

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A comprehensive tutorial for plotting focal mechanism "beach-balls" using the PyGMT package for Python. The walk-through covers downloading focal mechanism data from the SCEDC, conditioning the data, creating a postscript legend, and plotting everything on a map. Highlights include: - Offsetting "beach-balls" from their point of origin - Scaling "beach-balls" by magnitude - Coloring "beach-balls" by depth - Plotting label text above each "beach-ball" - Controlling the size of the label text - Automatically downloading an SRTM DEM - Creating a postscript legend file
image
First Try Hacker Noon profile picture

@boa
First Try

Learning new things and sharing them

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to (Re)Make A Geologic Map In Python With PyGMT by @boa
#pygmt
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#pygmt#pygmt-map#python#python-tutorials#geospatial#coding#programming#python-programming
Join Hacker Noon loading