Focusing on Focal Mechanisms with Python

A comprehensive tutorial for plotting focal mechanism "beach-balls" using the PyGMT package for Python. The walk-through covers downloading focal mechanism data from the SCEDC, conditioning the data, creating a postscript legend, and plotting everything on a map. Highlights include: - Offsetting "beach-balls" from their point of origin - Scaling "beach-balls" by magnitude - Coloring "beach-balls" by depth - Plotting label text above each "beach-ball" - Controlling the size of the label text - Automatically downloading an SRTM DEM - Creating a postscript legend file