How to (Re)Make A Geologic Map In Python With PyGMT

\\\nPython has some really cool geospatial packages out there but one of the newest is PyGMT, a powerful wrapper for the storied Generic Mapping Tools. On my continuing journey to learn PyGMT, I found myself needing to plot a geologic map. After much trial and error, I was able to get it working with help from the PyGMT community. Let’s walk through one of the ways to recreate a geologic map in PyGMT v0.4.1 on Windows using the shapefile of a preexisting one:\n\n\\\nThis demo will use the following files available on the a the [USGS website](https://mrdata.usgs.gov/geology/state/state.php?state=OR):\n\n1. [Zipped folder of the Oregon geologic map shapefiles](https://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2005/1305/data/ORgeol_dd.zip)\n2. [Color info file for the geologic units](https://mrdata.usgs.gov/catalog/lithrgb.txt) (after following link, right-click and "Save Page As")\n\n\\\nWhile following this demo, please be aware that all code snippets are intended to be run as part of the complete code. The complete code is provided at the bottom of this page.\n\n\\\n## **Setting Up The Folders**\n\nTo follow this demo as written, you will need to edit the script to change the *main_dir* variable to reflect your *User* folder name. Once you have done so, you will need to create some folders in that directory, specifically the *Oregon_Geologic_Map_Demo* folder, and within it *Methods*, *Data*, and *Results* folders; within the *Data* folder create a *Conditioned_SHP* folder. You can create them manually or run the demo script from anywhere which will create them for you if they don't already exist. Once you have created the folders, copy the unzipped folder of shapefiles ("*ORgeol_dd*") and the color info file ("*lithrgb.txt*") to the Data folder.\n\n\\\nAn example of the desired directory tree is as follows:\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-sj6d26r2.png)\n\n\\\n```python\n # Creates the project folders\n def Create_Folders(self):\n import os\n\n # Main directory path\n self.main_dir = r'C:\\Users\\USER\\Desktop\\Oregon_Geologic_Map_Demo'\n\n # Path to the directory holding the project data files\n data_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data')\n\n # Path to the directory holding the project Python scripts\n methods_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Methods')\n\n # Path to the directory holding the map generated by the scripts\n results_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Results')\n\n # Path to the directory holding the conditioned shapefile data\n conditioned_shapefiles_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'Conditioned_SHP')\n\n directories = [self.main_dir, data_folder, methods_folder, results_folder, conditioned_shapefiles_folder]\n\n # Iterates through the list of directories and creates them if they don't already exist\n for directory in directories:\n os.makedirs(directory, exist_ok = True)\n```\n\n\\\nData files created by the demo script will save to the *Data* folder, and the geologic map or Oregon will save to the *Results* folder. The *Methods* folder should contain the demo script.\n\n\\\n## **Conditioning The Shapefile**\n\nThe shapefile (.shp extention) needs to be conditioned in preparation for making the color palette table (.cpt extension). The color palette table needs the geologic units names to be in a format it can understand, which necessitates no spaces or special characters. The shapefile and color palette table need to have the same names for geologic units or else coloring the geologic units won’t work, and because the color palette table is the limiting factor, we need to condition the shapefile so that the unit names will be in agreement. For simplicity’s sake, I am following the instructions provided by the USGS for coloring the geologic map using it’s ArcMap style sheet, which indicate coloring the units by the ROCKTYPE1 column. The next step is to isolate the ROCKTYPE1 column values within the shapefile and condition them:\n\n```python\n # List that holds the inital unit names\n unit_names_list = []\n \n # Conditions the shapefile\n def Condition_Shapefile(self):\n import os\n import geopandas as gpd \n import pandas as pd\n import numpy as np\n \n # Shapefile of geologic unit polygons\n geo_polygons = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'ORgeol_dd', 'orgeol_poly_dd.shp')\n\n # Reads the shapefiel into a DataFrame\n df_geo_polygons = gpd.read_file(geo_polygons, driver = 'SHP')\n\n # Creates a numpy aray of the unique values in the ROCKTYPE1 column\n unit_names = df_geo_polygons['ROCKTYPE1'].unique()\n\n # List of unit names as they initally appear in the shapefile\n self.unit_names_list = list(unit_names)\n\n # Copy of unit names that is to be conditioned and subsituted for the original names\n conditioned_unit_names = list(unit_names)\n\n # Index of each character as they are read\n index = -1\n\n # Keys are what need to be replaced in words, and values are what they will be replaced with\n replacements = {' ':'_', '/':'_', '-':'_', '(':'_', ')':'_', 'é':'e', 'mã©lange':'melange'}\n\n # Iterates through the list of unique geologic unit names from the ROCKTYPE1 column and conditions them to the desired format\n for name in conditioned_unit_names:\n index += 1\n for old_value, new_value in replacements.items():\n if old_value in name:\n conditioned_unit_names[index] = name.lower().replace(old_value, new_value)\n\n # Replaces the geologic unit names of the ROCKTYPE1 column in the dataframe with the conditioned names\n for name, conditioned_name in zip(unit_names, conditioned_unit_names):\n df_geo_polygons['ROCKTYPE1'] = df_geo_polygons['ROCKTYPE1'].replace(name, conditioned_name)\n\n # Save name for the conditioned shapefile\n geo_polygons_conditioned = os.path.join(self.main_dir,'Data', 'Conditioned_SHP', 'OR_geology_polygons_CONDITIONED.shp')\n\n # Saves the DataFrame as an ESRI shapefile\n df_geo_polygons.to_file(geo_polygons_conditioned, driver = 'ESRI Shapefile')\n```\n\n\\\n## **Creating The Color Palette Table**\n\nNow that the shapefile with the polygon data is conditioned, a color palette table needs to be made in order to color the polygons. The color info file that is provided as a tab-delineated text file is almost usable as color palette table, but needs some adjustments. The "code" column needs to be removed, as do the headers, and the geologic unit name column needs to come before the RGB data. Additionally, the geologic unit names need to be conditioned in the same manner as was done for the shapefile and the RGB values need to be separated with a forward slash:\n\n\\\n```python\n # Dictionary that holds the unit names from the cpt-like file prior to conditioning and the conditioned rgb colors\n cpt_data_dictionary = {}\n\n # Creates a color palette table file\n def Create_Color_Palette_Table(self):\n import os\n import pandas as pd\n import re\n\n # Path to table of geologic unit colors\n geo_colors = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'lithrgb.txt')\n\n # Reads the table to a DataFrame, ignoring the "code" column and skipping the column names\n df_geo_colors = pd.read_csv(geo_colors, sep ='\\t', usecols = [1,2,3,4], skiprows = 1, header = None)\n\n # Moves the geologic unit names column to be first\n df_geo_colors.set_index(df_geo_colors.columns[-1], inplace = True)\n\n # Resets the index so that the new column order is respected\n df_geo_colors.reset_index(inplace = True)\n\n # Save name for the new cpt\n geo_cpt = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geology_color_palette.cpt')\n\n # Writes the DataFrame as a CSV file so that the data can be conditioned\n df_geo_colors.to_csv(geo_cpt, sep = '\\t', header = None, index = False)\n\n with open(geo_cpt, 'r') as f:\n data = f.read()\n\n # Keys are what need to be replaced in words, and values are what they will be replaced with\n replacements = {' ':'', '/':'_', '-':'_', '(':'_', ')':'_', 'é':'e', 'mã©lange':'melange'}\n\n # Iterates over the replacments dictionary and replaces the desired characters in the text\n for old_value, new_value in replacements.items():\n data = data.replace(old_value, new_value)\n\n # Converts the text to lowercase\n data = data.lower()\n\n # Regular expression that finds tab-spaces between numbers\n pattern = re.compile(r'(?<=\\d)(\\t)(?=\\d)')\n\n # Uses the regular expression to replace the sired tab-spaces with "/"\n data = pattern.sub('/', data)\n\n with open(geo_cpt, 'w') as f:\n f.write(data)\n\n\n # DataFrame used to hold the unit names from the cpt-like file prior to conditioning and the conditioned rgb colors\n self.df_cpt_data = pd.DataFrame()\n\n # Adds only the first column (unit name column) to a column in the new dataframe titled 'geo_unit'\n self.df_cpt_data['geo_unit'] = df_geo_colors.iloc[:, 0]\n\n # Reads in the conditioned cpt file using tab delimiters and no column titles\n df_cpt_data = pd.read_csv(geo_cpt, sep ='\\t', header = None)\n\n # Adds only the second column (unit color column) to a column in the new dataframe titled 'color'\n self.df_cpt_data['color'] = df_cpt_data.iloc[:, 1]\n\n # Converts the values of the 'geo_unit' and 'color' columns into a dictionary with 'geo_unit' as the key and 'color' as the value\n self.cpt_data_dictionary = pd.Series(self.df_cpt_data.color.values, index=self.df_cpt_data.geo_unit).to_dict()\n```\n\n\\\n## **Creating The Postscript Legend File**\n\nIn order to give context to the colors of the geologic map, a legend needs to be created; this will be accomplished by created a postscript file:\n\n\\\n```python\n # Creates a legend postscript file\n def Create_Legend(self):\n import os\n import pandas as pd\n\n # File path to the geologic unit legend postscript file\n geo_legend = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geologic_unit_legend.txt')\n\n # Index counter for determining position in unit_names_list\n index = -1\n\n # Iterates through the list of unit names and capitalizes the first letter of each entry\n for name in self.unit_names_list:\n index += 1\n self.unit_names_list[index] = name.capitalize()\n\n # Lists of the unit names and colors to be included in the legend\n selected_unit_names = []\n selected_colors = []\n\n # Iterates through the dictionary of unit names and colors, capitalizes the first letter of each unit name, and then matches it with the list of inital unit names.\n # Then those unit names and colors are added to respective lists\n for name, color in self.cpt_data_dictionary.items():\n cap_name = name.capitalize()\n if cap_name in self.unit_names_list:\n selected_unit_names.append(cap_name)\n selected_colors.append(color)\n\n # Creates a postscript file and writes some explainer text and the column format\n with open(geo_legend, 'w') as f:\n f.write(\n '# G is vertical gap, V is vertical line, N sets # of columns,\\n'\n '# D draws horizontal line, H is header, L is column header,\\n'\n '# S is symbol,\\n' \n '# format of: symbol position, symbol type,\\n' \n '# format of: symbol size, symbol color, symbol border thickness, text position, text\\n'\n\n 'N 2\\n'\n )\n\n # Iterates through the unit names and colors, and adds the symbol+text lines to the existing postscript file\n with open(geo_legend, 'a') as f:\n for color, name in zip(selected_colors, selected_unit_names):\n f.write(\n 'S 0.1i r 0.1i {} 0.1p 0.20i {}\\n'\n '\\n'\n .format(color, name)\n )\n```\n\n\\\n## **Plotting The Geologic Map**\n\nNow the geologic map is finally ready to be plotted:\n\n\\\n```python\n # Plots the map \n def Plot_Map(self):\n import os\n import geopandas as gpd\n import pandas as pd\n import pygmt\n\n\n # Map save name\n save_name = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Results', 'Oregon_Geologic_Map_Demo.png')\n\n # Geologic unit polygons\n geo_unit_data = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'Conditioned_SHP', 'OR_geology_polygons_CONDITIONED.shp')\n\n # Geologic unit color palette\n geo_unit_color = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geology_color_palette.cpt')\n\n geo_unit_legend = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geologic_unit_legend.txt')\n\n # Extent defining the area of interest (Oregon) <min lon><max lon><min<lat><max lat>\n region = [-126.418246, -116.462397, 41.984295, 46.297196]\n\n # Map projection (Mercator): <type><size><units>\n projection = 'M6i' \n\n # Frame annotations: [<frame sides with/without ticks>, <x-axis tick rate>, <y-axis tick rate>]\n frame = ['SWne', 'xa', 'ya'] \n\n # Polygon outline pens: <size><color>\n pens = {'geology':'0.1p,black'} \n\n # Transparency of layer, transparency of save file background\n transparency = {'geology':50, 'save_file':False} \n\n df_geo_polygons = gpd.read_file(geo_unit_data, driver = 'SHP')\n\n # Establishes figure to hold map layers\n fig = pygmt.Figure()\n\n # Forces ticks to display as degree decimal\n pygmt.config(FORMAT_GEO_MAP = 'D')\n\n # Forces the map frame annotation to be smaller\n pygmt.config(FONT_ANNOT_PRIMARY = '8p,Helvetica,black')\n\n\n # Basemap layer\n fig.basemap(\n region = region,\n projection = projection,\n frame = frame\n )\n\n # Geologic unit layer\n fig.plot(\n # .gmt file - automatically detects polygon coordinates if in last column\n data = df_geo_polygons,\n # Sets polygon outline colour \n pen = pens['geology'],\n # Sets polygon color map\n cmap = geo_unit_color,\n # Sets color to vary with selected column\n color = '+z',\n # Force close polygons\n close = True,\n # Sets the column used to map polygon colors (in this case colors polygons by name of geologic unit). Column name appears to be lowercase as a product of conditioning\n aspatial = 'Z=ROCKTYPE1',\n # Sets layer transperancy\n transparency = transparency['geology'],\n # Commandline feedback for debugging \n #verbose=True, \n )\n\n # Plots the coastlines and political boundaries\n fig.coast(\n # Displays national boundaries (1) with 0.8 point gray40 lines, and does the same for state boundaries (2)\n borders = ['1/0.8p,gray40', '2/0.8p,gray40'], \n # Displays coast outlines in 0.3 point black lines, and lakeshore outlines in .1 point black lines\n shorelines = ['1/0.3p,black', "2/0.1p,black"],\n # Sets resolution full (f) [highest setting] \n resolution = 'f',\n # Sets water color\n water = 'lightskyblue2', \n )\n\n # Plots a legend of the geologic unit names and respective colors\n fig.legend(\n spec = geo_unit_legend, # pslegend file\n position = 'jBL+o15.5/-4c+w10/12c', # plots text justifed bottom left (jBL) and offsets (+o) it by 15.5cm on the x-axis and -4cm on the y-axis (15.5/-4c), and establises width of columns(?)/legend area(?) (+w) as 10cm on the x-axis and 12cm on the y-axis (10/12c)\n )\n\n # Saves a copy of the generated figure\n fig.savefig(save_name, transparent = transparency['save_file'])\n```\n\n\\\n## **Result**\n\nAnd voilà, a geologic map of Oregon is rendered with Python via PyGMT:\n\n\\\n ![Source data: Walker, G.W. and MacLeod, N.S., 1991, Geologic map of Oregon: U.S. Geological Survey, scale 1:500,000](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-cibb26rt.png)\n\nAn additional step one could take is adding a DEM underpinning the map to give it more context. However, that is just slightly beyond the intended scope of this demo. I was very excited to learn how to convert publicly available geologic maps into a form I could work with in Python, and I hope this helps others looking to do the same.\n\n\\\n## **Complete Code**\n\n```python\n'''\nThis script builds a geologic map of Oregon using an existing shapefile\n\nData source website: https://mrdata.usgs.gov/geology/state/state.php?state=OR\nShapefile source: http://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2005/1305/data/ORgeol_dd.zip\nColor info file (right-click and "save page as"): https://mrdata.usgs.gov/catalog/lithrgb.txt\n\nSetup instructions:\n1) To run this script as-is, you will need to change the main_dir variable in the __init__ function to reflect your desired path. \n2) You will need to create some folders at the destination, specifically a "Oregon_Geologic_Map_Demo" folder, and within it the "Methods", "Data", and "Results" folders.\nYou can either do that manually or run this script once from anywhere to automatically create them. \n3) Once you have created them, move the unzipped shapefile folder titled ORgeol_dd to the Data folder, as well as the color info file.\n4) Now, save this script to the Methods folder and run it from there, if you wish.\n\nData files that are generated by this script will save to the Data folder, and the resulting map will save to Results\n'''\n\n\n# Controls whether the project folders data are automatically created\ncreate_folders = True\n\n# Controls whether the shapefile data is conditioned\ncondition_shp = True\n \n# Controls whether a color palette table is made\ncreate_cpt = True\n\n# Controls whether a geologic unit legend postscript file is created\ncreate_legend = True\n\n# Controls whether the geologic map is created\nplot_map = True\n\n\n# Class that holds all the functions pretaining to creating a geologic map of Oregon\nclass Map_Maker():\n\n\n # Creates the project folders\n def Create_Folders(self):\n import os\n\n # Main directory path\n self.main_dir = r'C:\\Users\\USER\\Desktop\\Oregon_Geologic_Map_Demo'\n\n # Path to the directory holding the project data files\n data_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data')\n\n # Path to the directory holding the project Python scripts\n methods_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Methods')\n\n # Path to the directory holding the map generated by the scripts\n results_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Results')\n\n # Path to the directory holding the conditioned shapefile data\n conditioned_shapefiles_folder = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'Conditioned_SHP')\n\n directories = [self.main_dir, data_folder, methods_folder, results_folder, conditioned_shapefiles_folder]\n\n # Iterates through the list of directories and creates them if they don't already exist\n for directory in directories:\n os.makedirs(directory, exist_ok = True)\n\n \n\n # List that holds the inital unit names\n unit_names_list = []\n\n # Conditions the shapefile\n def Condition_Shapefile(self):\n import os\n import geopandas as gpd \n import pandas as pd\n import numpy as np\n \n # Shapefile of geologic unit polygons\n geo_polygons = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'ORgeol_dd', 'orgeol_poly_dd.shp')\n\n # Reads the shapefiel into a DataFrame\n df_geo_polygons = gpd.read_file(geo_polygons, driver = 'SHP')\n\n # Creates a numpy aray of the unique values in the ROCKTYPE1 column\n unit_names = df_geo_polygons['ROCKTYPE1'].unique()\n\n # List of unit names as they initally appear in the shapefile\n self.unit_names_list = list(unit_names)\n\n # Copy of unit names that is to be conditioned and subsituted for the original names\n conditioned_unit_names = list(unit_names)\n\n # Index of each character as they are read\n index = -1\n\n # Keys are what need to be replaced in words, and values are what they will be replaced with\n replacements = {' ':'_', '/':'_', '-':'_', '(':'_', ')':'_', 'é':'e', 'mã©lange':'melange'}\n\n # Iterates through the list of unique geologic unit names from the ROCKTYPE1 column and conditions them to the desired format\n for name in conditioned_unit_names:\n index += 1\n for old_value, new_value in replacements.items():\n if old_value in name:\n conditioned_unit_names[index] = name.lower().replace(old_value, new_value)\n\n # Replaces the geologic unit names of the ROCKTYPE1 column in the dataframe with the conditioned names\n for name, conditioned_name in zip(unit_names, conditioned_unit_names):\n df_geo_polygons['ROCKTYPE1'] = df_geo_polygons['ROCKTYPE1'].replace(name, conditioned_name)\n\n # Save name for the conditioned shapefile\n geo_polygons_conditioned = os.path.join(self.main_dir,'Data', 'Conditioned_SHP', 'OR_geology_polygons_CONDITIONED.shp')\n\n # Saves the DataFrame as an ESRI shapefile\n df_geo_polygons.to_file(geo_polygons_conditioned, driver = 'ESRI Shapefile')\n\n\n\n # Dictionary that holds the unit names from the cpt-like file prior to conditioning and the conditioned rgb colors\n cpt_data_dictionary = {}\n\n # Creates a color palette table file\n def Create_Color_Palette_Table(self):\n import os\n import pandas as pd\n import re\n\n # Path to table of geologic unit colors\n geo_colors = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'lithrgb.txt')\n\n # Reads the table to a DataFrame, ignoring the "code" column and skipping the column names\n df_geo_colors = pd.read_csv(geo_colors, sep ='\\t', usecols = [1,2,3,4], skiprows = 1, header = None)\n\n # Moves the geologic unit names column to be first\n df_geo_colors.set_index(df_geo_colors.columns[-1], inplace = True)\n\n # Resets the index so that the new column order is respected\n df_geo_colors.reset_index(inplace = True)\n\n # Save name for the new cpt\n geo_cpt = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geology_color_palette.cpt')\n\n # Writes the DataFrame as a CSV file so that the data can be conditioned\n df_geo_colors.to_csv(geo_cpt, sep = '\\t', header = None, index = False)\n\n with open(geo_cpt, 'r') as f:\n data = f.read()\n\n # Keys are what need to be replaced in words, and values are what they will be replaced with\n replacements = {' ':'', '/':'_', '-':'_', '(':'_', ')':'_', 'é':'e', 'mã©lange':'melange'}\n\n # Iterates over the replacments dictionary and replaces the desired characters in the text\n for old_value, new_value in replacements.items():\n data = data.replace(old_value, new_value)\n\n # Converts the text to lowercase\n data = data.lower()\n\n # Regular expression that finds tab-spaces between numbers\n pattern = re.compile(r'(?<=\\d)(\\t)(?=\\d)')\n\n # Uses the regular expression to replace the sired tab-spaces with "/"\n data = pattern.sub('/', data)\n\n with open(geo_cpt, 'w') as f:\n f.write(data)\n\n\n # DataFrame used to hold the unit names from the cpt-like file prior to conditioning and the conditioned rgb colors\n self.df_cpt_data = pd.DataFrame()\n\n # Adds only the first column (unit name column) to a column in the new dataframe titled 'geo_unit'\n self.df_cpt_data['geo_unit'] = df_geo_colors.iloc[:, 0]\n\n # Reads in the conditioned cpt file using tab delimiters and no column titles\n df_cpt_data = pd.read_csv(geo_cpt, sep ='\\t', header = None)\n\n # Adds only the second column (unit color column) to a column in the new dataframe titled 'color'\n self.df_cpt_data['color'] = df_cpt_data.iloc[:, 1]\n\n # Converts the values of the 'geo_unit' and 'color' columns into a dictionary with 'geo_unit' as the key and 'color' as the value\n self.cpt_data_dictionary = pd.Series(self.df_cpt_data.color.values, index=self.df_cpt_data.geo_unit).to_dict()\n\n\n\n # Creates a legend postscript file\n def Create_Legend(self):\n import os\n import pandas as pd\n\n # File path to the geologic unit legend postscript file\n geo_legend = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geologic_unit_legend.txt')\n\n # Index counter for determining position in unit_names_list\n index = -1\n\n # Iterates through the list of unit names and capitalizes the first letter of each entry\n for name in self.unit_names_list:\n index += 1\n self.unit_names_list[index] = name.capitalize()\n\n # Lists of the unit names and colors to be included in the legend\n selected_unit_names = []\n selected_colors = []\n\n # Iterates through the dictionary of unit names and colors, capitalizes the first letter of each unit name, and then matches it with the list of inital unit names.\n # Then those unit names and colors are added to respective lists\n for name, color in self.cpt_data_dictionary.items():\n cap_name = name.capitalize()\n if cap_name in self.unit_names_list:\n selected_unit_names.append(cap_name)\n selected_colors.append(color)\n\n # Creates a postscript file and writes some explainer text and the column format\n with open(geo_legend, 'w') as f:\n f.write(\n '# G is vertical gap, V is vertical line, N sets # of columns,\\n'\n '# D draws horizontal line, H is header, L is column header,\\n'\n '# S is symbol,\\n' \n '# format of: symbol position, symbol type,\\n' \n '# format of: symbol size, symbol color, symbol border thickness, text position, text\\n'\n\n 'N 2\\n'\n )\n\n # Iterates through the unit names and colors, and adds the symbol+text lines to the existing postscript file\n with open(geo_legend, 'a') as f:\n for color, name in zip(selected_colors, selected_unit_names):\n f.write(\n 'S 0.1i r 0.1i {} 0.1p 0.20i {}\\n'\n '\\n'\n .format(color, name)\n )\n\n\n\n # Plots the map \n def Plot_Map(self):\n import os\n import geopandas as gpd\n import pandas as pd\n import pygmt\n\n\n # Map save name\n save_name = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Results', 'Oregon_Geologic_Map_Demo.png')\n\n # Geologic unit polygons\n geo_unit_data = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'Conditioned_SHP', 'OR_geology_polygons_CONDITIONED.shp')\n\n # Geologic unit color palette\n geo_unit_color = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geology_color_palette.cpt')\n\n geo_unit_legend = os.path.join(self.main_dir, 'Data', 'geologic_unit_legend.txt')\n\n # Extent defining the area of interest (Oregon) <min lon><max lon><min<lat><max lat>\n region = [-126.418246, -116.462397, 41.984295, 46.297196]\n\n # Map projection (Mercator): <type><size><units>\n projection = 'M6i' \n\n # Frame annotations: [<frame sides with/without ticks>, <x-axis tick rate>, <y-axis tick rate>]\n frame = ['SWne', 'xa', 'ya'] \n\n # Polygon outline pens: <size><color>\n pens = {'geology':'0.1p,black'} \n\n # Transparency of layer, transparency of save file background\n transparency = {'geology':50, 'save_file':False} \n\n df_geo_polygons = gpd.read_file(geo_unit_data, driver = 'SHP')\n\n # Establishes figure to hold map layers\n fig = pygmt.Figure()\n\n # Forces ticks to display as degree decimal\n pygmt.config(FORMAT_GEO_MAP = 'D')\n\n # Forces the map frame annotation to be smaller\n pygmt.config(FONT_ANNOT_PRIMARY = '8p,Helvetica,black')\n\n\n # Basemap layer\n fig.basemap(\n region = region,\n projection = projection,\n frame = frame\n )\n\n # Geologic unit layer\n fig.plot(\n # .gmt file - automatically detects polygon coordinates if in last column\n data = df_geo_polygons,\n # Sets polygon outline colour \n pen = pens['geology'],\n # Sets polygon color map\n cmap = geo_unit_color,\n # Sets color to vary with selected column\n color = '+z',\n # Force close polygons\n close = True,\n # Sets the column used to map polygon colors (in this case colors polygons by name of geologic unit). Cloumn name appears to be lowercase as a product of conditioning\n aspatial = 'Z=ROCKTYPE1',\n # Sets layer transperancy\n transparency = transparency['geology'],\n # Commandline feedback for debugging \n #verbose=True, \n )\n\n # Plots the coastlines and political boundaries\n fig.coast(\n # Displays national boundaries (1) with 0.8 point gray40 lines, and does the same for state boundaries (2)\n borders = ['1/0.8p,gray40', '2/0.8p,gray40'], \n # Displays coast outlines in 0.3 point black lines, and lakeshore outlines in .1 point black lines\n shorelines = ['1/0.3p,black', "2/0.1p,black"],\n # Sets resolution full (f) [highest setting] \n resolution = 'f',\n # Sets water color\n water = 'lightskyblue2', \n )\n\n # Plots a legend of the geologic unit names and respective colors\n fig.legend(\n spec = geo_unit_legend, # pslegend file\n position = 'jBL+o15.5/-4c+w10/12c', # plots text justifed bottom left (jBL) and offsets (+o) it by 15.5cm on the x-axis and -4cm on the y-axis (15.5/-4c), and establises width of columns(?)/legend area(?) (+w) as 10cm on the x-axis and 12cm on the y-axis (10/12c)\n )\n\n # Saves a copy of the generated figure\n fig.savefig(save_name, transparent = transparency['save_file'])\n\n\n\ndata = Map_Maker()\n\nfunction_controls = [create_folders, condition_shp, create_cpt, create_legend, plot_map]\nfunctions = [data.Create_Folders, data.Condition_Shapefile, data.Create_Color_Palette_Table, data.Create_Legend, data.Plot_Map]\n\nfor control, function in zip(function_controls, functions):\n if control == True:\n function()\n```\n\n\\\n