"Focus On The Problem, Not On The Solution", Interview with Alexey Grigorev

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Alexey Grigorev from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.
Here’s what Alexey had to share.
I live in Berlin with my wife and son. I'm a software engineer with a focus on machine learning. I work at OLX Group as a Lead Data Scientist. Previously I took part in data science competition and wrote a couple of books. One of them is “Mastering Java for Data Science” and now I'm working on another one — “Machine Learning Bookcamp”.
I like sharing knowledge:
MLOps - for machine learning, infrastructure-related topics are quite challenging. MLOps tools aim at solving these problems.
I also like product management and always try to first think about the customer (but it's quite difficult sometimes!)
Nothing particular
Focus on the problem, not on the solution
Educational companies
"Make it work, make it right, make it fast". Often software engineers don't agree with this: "when you made it work, there's no time to make it right, so there's a lot of tech debt"
VS Code, Google Docs
Communication skills: public speaking and writing
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
