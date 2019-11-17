How To Create Simple Gradient App Bar With Flutter

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
https://github.com/Shubham-Narkhede?tab=repositories
import "package:flutter/material.dart";
class AppBar extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_AppBarState createState() => _AppBarState();
}
class _AppBarState extends State<AppBar> {
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: Text("Custom Gradient AppBar"),
),
body: Text("XXXXXXX"));
}
}
in our code above, just a simple one. It will show an app bar with a title. It is easy to use. It usually uses with the appBar parameter of the
AppBar
.
Scaffold
and gives a gradient layout using linear or any other gradient method.
Container
appBar: AppBar(
centerTitle: true,
title: Text(widget.title),
flexibleSpace: Container(
decoration: BoxDecoration(
gradient: LinearGradient(
begin: Alignment.topLeft,
end: Alignment.bottomRight,
colors: <Color>[
Colors.red,
Colors.blue
])
),
),
),