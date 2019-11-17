How To Create Simple Gradient App Bar With Flutter

In this tutorial, you will learn how to make gradient app bar in flutter ? Before start anything, In every code we need a page for contain our whole source code. So let’s start…

import "package:flutter/material.dart" ; class AppBar extends StatefulWidget { @override _AppBarState createState() => _AppBarState(); } class _AppBarState extends State < AppBar > { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text( "Custom Gradient AppBar" ), ), body: Text( "XXXXXXX" )); } }

AppBar in our code above, just a simple one. It will show an app bar with a title. It is easy to use. It usually uses with the appBar parameter of the Scaffold . We have used thein our code above, just a simple one. It will show an app bar with a title. It is easy to use. It usually uses with theparameter of the

Now the quetion arises is it possible to convert a simple appbar in gradient appbar ??

Yes, it is possible, let’s see

flexibleSpace. In that flexibleSpace we can use a widget. So now we simply use a Container and gives a gradient layout using linear or any other gradient method. Here in the appbar there is simple property which is. In thatwe can use a widget. So now we simply use aand gives a gradient layout using linear or any other gradient method.

appBar: AppBar( centerTitle: true , title: Text(widget.title), flexibleSpace: Container( decoration: BoxDecoration( gradient: LinearGradient( begin: Alignment.topLeft, end: Alignment.bottomRight, colors: <Color>[ Colors.red, Colors.blue ]) ), ), ),

In this above code, we use gradient method for color and that’s solve our problem

