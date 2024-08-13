Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Flighty App Can Now Predict Flight Delays: Here’s How You Can Also Do It Using Machine Learningby@kisican
    227 reads

    Flighty App Can Now Predict Flight Delays: Here’s How You Can Also Do It Using Machine Learning

    by Can KisiAugust 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Flighty can now pinpoint an exact reason behind delays. It can identify the two largest causes of delay: late aircraft and airspace issues. It will also give users with advanced warning on delays prior to airlines. Such prediction models could be important in helping airlines optimize operations, improve passenger satisfaction, and lower operational costs.
    featured image - Flighty App Can Now Predict Flight Delays: Here’s How You Can Also Do It Using Machine Learning
    Can Kisi HackerNoon profile picture

    Top flight tracking app, Flighty, is using machine learning as well as the data from the aviation authorities to now serve early warning signals of delays and pinpoint an exact reason behind delays. With this latest release, the app now is capable of identifying the two largest causes of delay—late aircraft and airspace issues—providing users with advanced warning on delays prior to airlines doing so. The idea behind the update is to help you make more informed decisions about your travel plans by giving you information that airlines typically won't.


    For example, an airline might delay your travel by half an hour, then an hour, and so on. Flighty can alert you ahead of time that your flight is likely to be delayed for at least five hours due to something like an official ground stop at your airport or weather issues. You may want to take steps like rebooking or waiting a bit longer to head out to the airport.


    We'll go in-depth into the mechanics behind Flighty's new feature and lead you through adding this powerful feature to your project: predicting flight delays using LSTM.

    Introduction to Flight Delay Prediction

    Flight delay prediction can be very challenging due to the number of factors that may turn out to be an influencing cause of delays, mostly related to weather, air traffic, and technical problems. Such prediction models could be important in helping airlines optimize operations, improve passenger satisfaction, and lower operational costs.

    Key Features in Flight Delay Prediction

    To build an effective flight delay prediction model, it is essential to use a variety of features that can influence delays. In this article, we will use the following features:


    • FL_DATE: The date of the flight.
    • DEP_DELAY: The departure delay in minutes.
    • ORIGIN_CITY_NAME: The city from which the flight departs.
    • DEST_CITY_NAME: The destination city.
    • CRS_DEP_TIME: The scheduled departure time.
    • DISTANCE: The distance of the flight in miles.

    Data Preparation

    Data Preparation is one of the major steps in the process of building a machine-learning model. We will use some historical data about flights and perform a couple of preprocessing steps: handling missing values, encoding categorical features, and normalizing the data.


    import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
from sklearn.preprocessing import MinMaxScaler
from tensorflow.keras.models import Sequential
from tensorflow.keras.layers import LSTM, Dense, Dropout

# Load the flight data
flights_df = pd.read_csv('path_to_your_flight_data.csv')

# Convert FL_DATE to datetime and set as index
flights_df['FL_DATE'] = pd.to_datetime(flights_df['FL_DATE'])
flights_df.set_index('FL_DATE', inplace=True)

# Select relevant columns and drop rows with NaN values
features = ['DEP_DELAY', 'ORIGIN_CITY_NAME', 'DEST_CITY_NAME', 'CRS_DEP_TIME', 'DISTANCE']
flights_df = flights_df[features].dropna()

# Convert categorical features to dummy variables
flights_df = pd.get_dummies(flights_df, columns=['ORIGIN_CITY_NAME', 'DEST_CITY_NAME'])

# Normalize the data
scaler = MinMaxScaler()
scaled_data = scaler.fit_transform(flights_df)


    Sequence Creation for LSTM

    One kind of recurrent neural network is the long short-term memory or LSTM network, which is specially designed to learn long-term dependencies in time series data. First, it will be necessary to create a sequence of data points using LSTM.

    # Create sequences
def create_sequences(data, seq_length):
    sequences = []
    for i in range(len(data) - seq_length):
        seq = data[i:i+seq_length]
        target = data[i+seq_length][0]  # DEP_DELAY is the target
        sequences.append((seq, target))
    return sequences

seq_length = 30
sequences = create_sequences(scaled_data, seq_length)

    Train-Test Split

    Next, we split the sequences into training and testing sets to evaluate the model’s performance.

    # Split into train and test sets
train_size = int(len(sequences) * 0.8)
train_sequences = sequences[:train_size]
test_sequences = sequences[train_size:]

# Prepare the input and output
X_train, y_train = zip(*train_sequences)
X_train, y_train = np.array(X_train), np.array(y_train)

X_test, y_test = zip(*test_sequences)
X_test, y_test = np.array(X_test), np.array(y_test)

    Building the LSTM Model

    We then define and train an LSTM model. The model includes two LSTM layers with dropout layers to prevent overfitting and a dense output layer.

    # Build the LSTM model
model = Sequential()
model.add(LSTM(50, return_sequences=True, input_shape=(seq_length, X_train.shape[2])))
model.add(Dropout(0.2))
model.add(LSTM(50))
model.add(Dropout(0.2))
model.add(Dense(1))
model.compile(optimizer='adam', loss='mean_squared_error')

# Train the model
model.fit(X_train, y_train, epochs=20, batch_size=32, validation_data=(X_test, y_test))


    Making Predictions

    After training the model, we can use it to make predictions on the test data and visualize the results.

    # Make predictions
predictions = model.predict(X_test)
predictions = scaler.inverse_transform(np.concatenate((predictions, np.zeros((predictions.shape[0], scaled_data.shape[1] - 1))), axis=1))[:, 0]

from sklearn.preprocessing import MinMaxScaler


future_flight_data = {
    'DEP_DELAY': 0,
    'ORIGIN_CITY_NAME': 'San Francisco, CA',
    'DEST_CITY_NAME': 'New York, NY',
    'CRS_DEP_TIME': 1230,
    'DISTANCE': 2904
}


future_flight_df = pd.DataFrame([future_flight_data])


future_flight_df = pd.get_dummies(future_flight_df, columns=['ORIGIN_CITY_NAME', 'DEST_CITY_NAME'])


scaler_columns = list(scaler.feature_names_in_)


for col in scaler_columns:
    if col not in future_flight_df.columns:
        future_flight_df[col] = 0


future_flight_df = future_flight_df[scaler_columns]

# Normalize the data using the fitted scaler
scaled_future_flight = scaler.transform(future_flight_df)


seq_length = 30
# Repeat the future flight data to create a sequence
future_sequence = np.array([scaled_future_flight] * seq_length)


future_sequence = future_sequence.reshape(1, seq_length, future_sequence.shape[2])


predicted_delay = model.predict(future_sequence)
predicted_delay = scaler.inverse_transform(
    np.concatenate(
        (predicted_delay, np.zeros((predicted_delay.shape[0], scaled_future_flight.shape[1] - 1))),
        axis=1
    )
)[:, 0]

print(f"Predicted delay for the specific future flight: {predicted_delay[0]:.2f} minutes")



    Predicted delay for the specific future flight: 4.10 minutes

    Interpreting the Results

    The above plot shows actual and predicted delays. If the two lines show very little deviation, then the model is doing a fine job of predicting delays. However, there is always room for improvements to the model by fine-tuning hyperparameters or by adding more features or using more advanced architectures.

    Challenges and Considerations

    Despite the benefits, there are several challenges and considerations:

    • Data Quality: The quality and the completeness of the data itself heavily influence how good the predictions can be.
    • Feature Selection: The choice of correct features for the building of an effective model.
    • Model Complexity: The higher a model's complexity, the more computationally intensive and hard to interpret it is.

    Conclusion

    In general, machine learning in flight delay prediction is a very powerful tool; it can help bring gigantic efficiency to airlines in their operations and provide a better travelling experience to passengers. Go through the examples given in this article to implement your own model of a flight delay predictor and get a feel of the power of machine learning working in this domain.


    This is just one of the newer features from Flighty, highlighting what's possible with machine learning to solve real-world problems. In the process of technological and data science advancement, this sort of model will go on improving in its accuracy and the types of problems it can be applied to, paving the way toward smarter and more efficient air travel.



    Next Steps

    For those interested in further enhancing their model, consider the following:

    • Hyperparameter Tuning: Use grid search or random search to zero in on the optimal hyperparameters of your model.
    • Feature Engineering: Explore other features which influence flight delays, like weather conditions, air traffic data, and aircraft type.
    • Advanced Architectures: Design experiments with deep architectures, bidirectional LSTMs or GRUs with attention mechanisms, to catch more complex patterns in this data.


    Through continuous iteration and improvement, higher accuracy can be achieved for more reliable predictions, hence smoother and more efficient air travel.

    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Can Kisi HackerNoon profile picture
    Can Kisi@kisican
    Picture me in between algorithms, cups of coffee, and super long debugging sessions.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #machine-learning #flight #lstm #data-science #predictive-analytics #flighty-app #flight-delays-tracking #hackernoon-top-story

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-trTurkishhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanese

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Briefly

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking Code Mastery: A Vibrant Guide to Learning Python, JavaScript, and Beyond With ChatGPT
    by kisican
    Jun 03, 2024
    #learning-to-code
    Article Thumbnail
    SearchGPT: Will Googling Become a Boomer Thing to Do?
    by kisican
    Jul 29, 2024
    #openai
    Article Thumbnail
    Would You Go and See an AI Artist Live?
    by kisican
    Sep 04, 2024
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build GenAI Applications with Amazon Bedrock
    by ramsjha
    Feb 16, 2024
    #ai-development
    Article Thumbnail
    What Are Convolution Neural Networks? [ELI5]
    by NKumar
    Oct 26, 2019
    #machinelearning
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas