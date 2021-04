Five Ways to Turn a Hackathon Project into a Sustainable Startup

From David Smooke's recent Mozilla Hackathon talk, here are are five ways to pieces of advice to turn a hackathon project into a real startup!

1. If ugly is functional, ugly is beautiful.

2. If a project covers your expenses, you buy time to grow it.

3. Sacrifice to get in the right room.

4. You can always be more humble.

5. Go for it anyway.

Watch full video: 5 Things I Wish I Knew When I Was Making Things in College, by David Smooke at Mozilla's Love the Internet Hackathon

