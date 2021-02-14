An Open Source Lonero Student Hackathon

If you are a student, I recommend you check out Lonero's latest student hackathon. The submission period ends on February 27th and started on the 11th. This hackathon is for open source projects powered by Lonero or built on-top of the decentralized-internet SDK.

This can include projects based on Lonero open hardware as well. Keep in mind, this is an open-source hackathon and meant to spread awareness of distributed computing, Lonero, and research.

On a side note, we want to emphasize that there is a lot of new skills that participating in a hackathon may reward you with. This includes for solo developers as well looking for time to work on-top of an SDK or showcase a project.

The most impressive and usable projects will have their repos added to an official app list, and be given a shoutout.

In regards to upcoming updates, outside of our cryptocurrency and SDK, we are trying to advocate for a lot of research in the field of distributed computing. This is true, whether it is through preprints, hackathons, or speaking events.

