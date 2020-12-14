Announcing the Open Innovation Hackathon for College Students

In this series regarding the Open Innovation License, we also have a small hackathon going on. This is different from the crowdsourced challenge we are simultaneously working on. The hackathon is specifically for university students, meaning students who are undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate (Everything from Associate to PhD). The premise is that if you are a student, you can submit cool open source projects you done that you are licensing under the Open Innovation License.

Part of the reason we want to do a hackathon, is on the basis that it is a quick way to get people interested in innovating. It also challenges people to compete on a sort of no-pressure basis. In the past, we have done challenges and/or game jams before. This is another way to get people to aspire to build something.

Currently, the hackathon is on devpost and we also have a GitHub repo. You would need to sign up through our devpost to track participation. That said, we aren't directly affiliated with devpost in any direct way.

The Open innovation License promotes the ideals of open source innovation, and tries to differentiate itself from other licenses. It includes a built in mission statement, as well as makes it clear that the only focus of coverage isn't just software.

In regards to the license,

The Open Innovation Open Source License promotes the idea of technology being used in order to make the world a better place. Not only this, but also many problems people have in regards to many different open source hardware and software offerings are tackled by lots of the terminology of this license. This license is partially inspired by many companies wanting to release technology into the world commercially that can still be used by others. It also aims to be easier to incorporate in terms of just a license file, instead of what can eventually become thousands of headers.

Outside of the OPNL license, an optional add-on to supplement it is the Future Web Standards that Lonero and Stark Drones been working on. We may decide to also push this concept further in the near future.

Open Innovation is a huge aspect to the spirit of innovation, especially when looking at crowdsourcing.

While, we are fans of proprietary tech, and know that even some things that we and other innovators do need to be proprietary, this still doesn't stop up as an organization from creating some things that don't need to be entirely closed.

All in all, we want to push humanity forward. Outside of the OPNL license, future web standards, and decentralized-internet SDK, other technologies that Lonero works on and promotes also aims to be of great benefit in the future. This is a huge aspect to what it is really all about.

