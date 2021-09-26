5 Problems and Their Solutions With Creating a High-Load Service Using .NET and Kafka

A company's communications structure changes due to development and entry into new international markets. The product itself must change to meet users’ needs in these new markets. Many of the services bore no connection with the business requirements or technological trends of the day. We wanted to get rid of redundant data transfer between services. We started writing a service using.NET Core 3.1 and later migrated to Core Core.NET 5 quite quickly and painlessly. All our services are hosted using Kubernetes.