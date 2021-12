1,060 reads

Data quality ensures that an organization’s data is accurate, consistent, complete, and reliable. Erroneous data can result in lost business opportunities, bad market reputation, low customer confidence, and significant financial losses. The quality of the data dictates how useful it is to the enterprise. In this post, we will consider five data quality tools and see how they can help you in your data journey: Great Expectations, Spectacles, Datafold, Data Build Tool and dbt (Data Build Tool)