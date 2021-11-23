Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Handling Data Integrity Issues Like a Pro by@halexmorph

Handling Data Integrity Issues Like a Pro

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
If you’re working on an application that requires data, either housed by yourself or referenced from an external source, you're eventually going to run into some scary situations. Your application is only as good as the data it is providing. If you can't ensure that the data will be solid and trustworthy from its source, make sure you protect your app before you fall into a bad data trap.
image
Jacob Landry Hacker Noon profile picture

@halexmorph
Jacob Landry

Software Engineer, Writer... On an exciting journey to learn new things all the time.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
'I Write About What I Know and What I Experience': Meet the Writer Jacob Landry by @halexmorph
#writing
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment

Tags

#data#api#web-development#data-integrity#missing-information#data-inconsistency-examples#bad-data#ensure-data-integrity#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading