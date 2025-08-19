New Story 146 reads

"First, they ignore you, and then they mock you, then they fight you." - Says Charles Hoskinson

by
byJose@joseh

Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

August 19th, 2025
featured image - "First, they ignore you, and then they mock you, then they fight you." - Says Charles Hoskinson
    Speed
    Voice
Jose
    byJose@joseh

    Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

    Story's Credibility
    Interview

About Author

Jose HackerNoon profile picture
Jose@joseh

Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

Read my storiesAbout @joseh

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#charles-hoskinson#cardano#input-output-global#agtech#charles-hoskinson-interview#healthcare-tech#crypto-and-us-politics#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories