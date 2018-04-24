First experiences with React Native: bridging an Android native module for app authentication

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Developer and Advocate — Software Performance and API Security
, an asynchronous operation in the native SDK.
fetchApproovToken()
$ create-react-native-app rndemo
$ cd rndemo
$ yarn eject
...
Ejecting is permanent! Please be careful with your selection.
? How would you like to eject from create-react-native-app? React Native: I’d like a regular React Native project.
We have a couple of questions to ask you about how you’d like to name your app:
? What should your app appear as on a user’s home screen? RN Demo
? What should your Android Studio and Xcode projects be called? rndemo
Wrote to app.json, please update it manually in the future.
Generating the iOS folder.
Generating the Android folder.
...
file:
App.js
import React from 'react';
import { View, Image, Text, Button, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import ShapeView from './ShapeView'
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {shape: 'logo',
status: ''};
}
// check connection
checkConnection = () => {
fetch('https://demo-server.approovr.io/hello', {
method: 'GET',
})
.then((response) => response.text())
.then((text) => {
this.setState(previousState => {
return { shape: 'hello', status: 'connected' };
})
})
.catch((error) => {
this.setState(previousState => {
return { shape: 'confused', status: 'not connected' };
})
});
}
// render the app screen
render() {
let pic = {
uri: 'https://approov.io/images/approov_largelogo.png'
};
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.header}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 24}}>Approov Shapes</Text>
</View>
<ShapeView style={styles.content} shape={this.state.shape} status={this.state.status}/>
<View style={styles.footer}>
<View style={styles.buttonBar}>
<Button onPress={this.checkConnection} title="Test Hello" />
</View>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
// flexbox styles
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
flexDirection: 'column',
backgroundColor: '#fff',
margin: 10,
},
header: {
flex: .1,
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
content: {
flex: .8,
flexDirection: 'column',
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
footer: {
flex: .1,
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
buttonBar: {
flex: 1,
flexDirection: 'row',
alignItems: 'flex-end',
justifyContent: 'space-around',
},
});
// end of file
file.
index.js
import React from "react";
import { View, Image, Text, StyleSheet } from "react-native";
const shapeView = (props) => {
const imgSrc = {
'logo': require('./assets/approov_largelogo.png'),
'hello': require('./assets/hello.png'),
'confused': require('./assets/confused.png'),
'Rectangle': require('./assets/rectangle.png'),
'Square': require('./assets/square.png'),
'Triangle': require('./assets/triangle.png'),
'Circle': require('./assets/circle.png')
};
return (
<View style={props.style}>
<Image source={imgSrc[props.shape]} style={styles.shapeImg} />
<Text style={{fontSize: 24, marginTop: 10}}>{props.status}</Text>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
shapeImg: {
resizeMode: 'contain',
height: 256,
width: 256
}
});
export default shapeView;
// end of file
. In the
adb
directory, launch the app:
rndemo
$ cd rndemo
$ yarn run android
button and you should see a connected message if everything went okay:
TEST HELLO
call wraps the asynchronous native
fetchApproovToken()
and settles a promise when the token fetch completes.
fetchApproovToken()
package com.criticalblue.approov;
import ...
import com.criticalblue.attestationlibrary.ApproovAttestation;
import com.criticalblue.attestationlibrary.ApproovConfig;
import com.criticalblue.attestationlibrary.TokenInterface;
class ApproovModule extends ReactContextBaseJavaModule {
private static final String E_APPROOV_ERROR = "E_APPROOV_ERROR";
private Context context;
public ApproovModule(ReactApplicationContext reactContext) {
super(reactContext);
this.context = reactContext;
try {
ApproovConfig config = ApproovConfig.getDefaultConfig(reactContext);
ApproovAttestation.initialize(config);
} catch (IllegalArgumentException ex) {
} catch (MalformedURLException ex) {
}
}
@Override
public String getName() {
return "Approov";
}
@ReactMethod
public void fetchApproovToken(final String url, final Promise promise) {
ApproovAttestation.shared().fetchApproovToken(new TokenInterface() {
@Override
public void approovTokenFetchResult(ApproovResults results) {
if (results.getResult() == ApproovAttestation.AttestationResult.SUCCESS)
promise.resolve(results.getToken());
else
promise.reject(E_APPROOV_ERROR, "Failed to fetch Approov Token");
}
}, url);
}
}
bundles and creates one or more native modules:
ReactPackage
package com.criticalblue.approov;
import ...
public class ApproovPackage implements ReactPackage {
@Override
public List<ViewManager> createViewManagers(ReactApplicationContext reactContext) {
return Collections.emptyList();
}
@Override
public List<NativeModule> createNativeModules(ReactApplicationContext reactContext) {
List<NativeModule> modules = new ArrayList<>();
modules.add(new ApproovModule(reactContext));
return modules;
}
}
.
getPackages()
package com.rndemo;
import ...
import com.criticalblue.approov.ApproovPackage;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
@Override
public boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
}
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ApproovPackage()
);
}
@Override
protected String getJSMainModuleName() {
return "index";
}
};
@Override
public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost() {
return mReactNativeHost;
}
@Override
public void onCreate() {
super.onCreate();
SoLoader.init(this, /* native exopackage */ false);
}
}
imported from
NativeModules
. In our implementation,
react-native
returns a normal javascript promise:
Approov.fetchApproovToken()
import {NativeModules} from 'react-native';
NativeModules.Approov.fetchApproovToken(input)
.then(token => {
// do something useful...
})
.catch((error) => {
throw error;
});
import {NativeModules} from 'react-native';
const fetchWithToken = (input, options) => {
return NativeModules.Approov.fetchApproovToken(input)
.then(token => {
let optionsA = (options? {...options, headers:{ ...options.headers}}:{headers: {}});
optionsA.headers['Approov-Token'] = token;
return fetch(input, optionsA)
.then((response) => {
if (response.ok) {
return response;
}
else {
throw new Error('HTTP response status is ' + response.status);
}
})
.catch((error) => {
throw error;
})
})
.catch((error) => {
throw error;
})
};
const Approov = Object.assign({ fetch: fetchWithToken }, NativeModules.Approov);
export default Approov;
import Approov from './Approov';
class App extends React.Component {
// unchanged code ommitted for brevity...
// get shape
getShape = () => {
Approov.fetch('https://demo-server.approovr.io/shapes', {
method: 'GET',
})
.then((response) => {
if (!response.ok) {
throw new Error('HTTP response status not OK.');
}
return response.text();
})
.then((text) => {
this.setState(previousState => {
return { shape: text, status: '' };
})
})
.catch((error) => {
const message = '' + error.message;
this.setState(previousState => {
return { shape: 'confused', status: message };
})
});
}
// render the app screen
render() {
let pic = {
uri: 'https://approov.io/images/approov_largelogo.png'
};
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.header}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 24}}>Approov Shapes</Text>
</View>
<ShapeView style={styles.content} shape={this.state.shape} status={this.state.status}/>
<View style={styles.footer}>
<View style={styles.buttonBar}>
<Button onPress={this.checkConnection} title="Test Hello" />
<Button onPress={this.getShape} title="Get Shape" />
</View>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
$ cd <<approov-demo-package>>/registration-tools/Android/Mac/
$ ./registration
-a <<rndemo-project>>/android/app/build/outputs/apk/app-debug.apk
-t <registration-token>
-e 2h
Submitting data…
Success: new app signature added to database.always be done.