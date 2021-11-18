Finding the Link Between Transhumanism and Cognitive Sciences

476 reads

The influence of cognitive science on transhumanism is in the context of the second-mentioned lever (dedicated to the extension of our human capacities) where the paths of the transhumanist movement intersect with those of the cognitive sciences. The efforts of the cognitive sciences are focused on studying the mind and its processes in order to understand the principles that govern intelligence and thus be able to improve learning and ultimately be able to increase intelligence (human, animal, or machine). ).