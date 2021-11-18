Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Finding the Link Between Transhumanism and Cognitive Sciences by@wiseminder

Finding the Link Between Transhumanism and Cognitive Sciences

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The influence of cognitive science on transhumanism is in the context of the second-mentioned lever (dedicated to the extension of our human capacities) where the paths of the transhumanist movement intersect with those of the cognitive sciences. The efforts of the cognitive sciences are focused on studying the mind and its processes in order to understand the principles that govern intelligence and thus be able to improve learning and ultimately be able to increase intelligence (human, animal, or machine). ).
image
Israel Matsuki Hacker Noon profile picture

@wiseminder
Israel Matsuki

Escaping to The Future

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Can Machines Think? Exploring Beyond the Imitation Game by @wiseminder
#futurism
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#transhumanism#cognitive-science#artificial-intelligence#future-of-humanity#hackernoon-top-story#technology#futurism#futurism-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading