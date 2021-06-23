Filling And Flattening PDF Forms In Go With Examples

@ gushall UniDoc

PDF forms are a convenient tool for gathering and storing information about your customers, users, or employees. For example, you can collect data from your website and insert it into PDF forms by injecting values from JSON files to create everlasting PDFs, i.e. PDF files that have been flattened and made uneditable.

Go is often called the language of the cloud (for good reason) and enables you to create powerful programs and deploy as a single independent binary for convenient deployment in minimal Docker containers or otherwise. It is perfect for microservices and its blazing speed enables you to beat the rest of the class. Thus by processing PDFs in Go gives you fantastic performance, cloud-native applications, and simplicity, much higher security compared to C-based applications.

You might have applications downloadable as PDF forms from your website that users could fill in and send via email or collect the data through forms on your website. Each application you could store for processing and then create a flattened copy which is essentially the form with the data filled out, but has been flattened where the values have been embedded into the content and become an uneditable part of the document.

The next step would be to flatten the PDF form to ensure the immutability of the information. You can now archive the PDFs for your records and email a copy to your customer, user, or employee. This is one use case of how you can fill and flatten PDF forms to smoothen your business processes.

Outline

In this article we will cover the following cases:

Create a fillable PDF form on top of a template PDF

Fill a PDF form programmatically via input data in JSON format

Flatten a filled PDF and create an uneditable output PDF with no forms

Fill and flatten in one step as often required.

Creating a fillable PDF form on top of a simple template PDF file

In many cases you will have your forms already prepared. They might be created using Adobe Acrobat or prepared by your designer in more fancy design software and form fields added on top of that with Adobe Acrobat or other software.

Let's look at what to do if we don't have any form prepared. Let's start by preparing a simple PDF file with MS Word with some fields and export it to PDF. Figure 1 shows the resulting PDF file, where key entries are on the left such as "Full Name" followed by a blank where the value is intended to be entered, etc.

Figure 1: Simple PDF form template with visible fields

This kind of PDF is purely flat, meaning that if you open it in a PDF viewer such as Adobe Reader or any web browser, you can only see the text, not insert any values.

To convert this into a fillable PDF form, we need to add some data to the PDF which indicates what fields are in the document, and where they are (i.e. in PDF space coordinates). We just need to define the coordinates of the rectangles where the input field should be present and then let the annotator package of UniPDF take care of building the fields on your PDF document.

We do this by defining

Name: Each field has a unique name so that it can be referenced directly. The name often indicates what the field represents.

Each field has a unique name so that it can be referenced directly. The name often indicates what the field represents. Position (Rect): The bounding box representing the field area denoted by a rectangle in PDF coordinates.

(Rect): The bounding box representing the field area denoted by a rectangle in PDF coordinates. Value: The value of the field (if filled). This varies depending on the field type. For example, for a checkbox it can be true/false (representing checked/unchecked). A textbox would have the value as a simple string and a choice field (dropdown) would have a selected string from a list of options.

For example:

// textFieldsDef is a list of text fields to add to the form. // The Rect field specifies the coordinates of the field. var textFieldsDef = [] struct { Name string Rect [] float64 }{ {Name: "full_name" , Rect: [] float64 { 123.97 , 619.02 , 343.99 , 633.6 }}, {Name: "address_line_1" , Rect: [] float64 { 142.86 , 596.82 , 347.3 , 611.4 }}, {Name: "address_line_2" , Rect: [] float64 { 143.52 , 574.28 , 347.96 , 588.86 }}, {Name: "age" , Rect: [] float64 { 95.15 , 551.75 , 125.3 , 566.33 }}, {Name: "city" , Rect: [] float64 { 96.47 , 506.35 , 168.37 , 520.93 }}, {Name: "country" , Rect: [] float64 { 114.69 , 483.82 , 186.59 , 498.4 }}, } // checkboxFieldDefs is a list of checkboxes to add to the form. var checkboxFieldDefs = [] struct { Name string Rect [] float64 Checked bool }{ {Name: "male" , Rect: [] float64 { 113.7 , 525.57 , 125.96 , 540.15 }, Checked: true }, {Name: "female" , Rect: [] float64 { 157.44 , 525.24 , 169.7 , 539.82 }, Checked: false }, } // choiceFieldDefs is a list of comboboxes to add to the form with specified options. var choiceFieldDefs = [] struct { Name string Rect [] float64 Options [] string }{ { Name: "fav_color" , Rect: [] float64 { 144.52 , 461.61 , 243.92 , 476.19 }, Options: [] string { "Black" , "Blue" , "Green" , "Orange" , "Red" , "White" , "Yellow" }, }, }

Then we create the fields for each type. For instance, in the case of text fields, we create the TextField and add to the page annotations:

for _, fdef := range textFieldsDef { opt := annotator.TextFieldOptions{} textf, err := annotator.NewTextField(page, fdef.Name, fdef.Rect, opt) if err != nil { panic (err) } *form.Fields = append (*form.Fields, textf.PdfField) page.AddAnnotation(textf.Annotations[ 0 ].PdfAnnotation) }

The process is similar for the other field types as can be seen in the full Playground code example below.

Finally, the output PDF is written out with:

pdfWriter.SetForms(form) return pdfWriter.WriteToFile(outputPath)

And the output PDF file can be seen in Figure 2 below. The full code snippet is followed by a Playground example that can be modified and run in our playground. It can be seen that the fields now have inputs where values can be inserted in the Viewer.

Figure 2: PDF form created on top of the template PDF file.

Playground Example - Creating a PDF form:

And you can also see the full Playground example for creating a form on top of a simple PDF template.

Listing fields in a PDF form

When you receive a PDF application form from the Sales department and are instructed to fill it with customer information from a database, you need to know what fields are in the PDF and how to match it to customer information.

Powerful PDF editors such as Adobe Acrobat can show the field information visually, including the field names and properties such as default font, font size, etc.

It can also be convenient to collect the field information programmatically. When working with field data in UniPDF, it is particularly convenient to express the field information as JSON. In fact, it is straightforward to get the full field information from a PDF with a form. The basic code for this is simply:

fdata, _ := fjson.LoadFromPDFFile( "template1_with_form.pdf" ) jsonData, _ := fdata.JSON() fmt.Printf( "%s

" , jsonData)

The output for this, for instance on the PDF form shown in Figure 2 is:

[ { "name" : "full_name" , "value" : "" }, { "name" : "address_line_1" , "value" : "" }, { "name" : "address_line_2" , "value" : "" }, { "name" : "age" , "value" : "" }, { "name" : "city" , "value" : "" }, { "name" : "country" , "value" : "" }, { "name" : "male" , "value" : "Off" , "options" : [ "Off" , "Yes" ] }, { "name" : "female" , "value" : "Off" , "options" : [ "Off" , "Yes" ] }, { "name" : "fav_color" , "value" : "" } ]

So this gives a pretty clear indication of what fields we have and what values we can enter. We will use this below and fill in those fields programmatically and finally flatten the PDF.

The full Playground example for this can be found below where you can run it and see the output.

Filling a PDF form

Filling a PDF form involves inserting values into the fields. In an editor, it will look like a person had entered values into the field and saved. The values can still be edited and changed.

For an automated process, where values are collected from the user or a database and injected into the PDF, there is a need to perform filling of values programmatically.

The basic way to insert and write out a filled PDF form is:

// Load the form data to be inserted (key/values) from JSON file. fdata, _ := fjson.LoadFromJSONFile( `data.json` ) // Load the PDF. pdfReader, _ := model.NewPdfReaderFromFile( `form.pdf` , nil ) // Options for default appearance of contents. fieldAppearance := annotator.FieldAppearance{OnlyIfMissing: true , RegenerateTextFields: true } // Populate the form data. pdfReader.AcroForm.FillWithAppearance(fdata, fieldAppearance) // Write out filled PDF. pdfWriter, _ := pdfReader.ToWriter( nil ) pdfWriter.WriteToFile( "form_filled.pdf" )

Note we used FillWithAppearance rather than simply Fill to generate appearance based on the values we are setting. In most cases, the default appearance is shown, but most viewers can generate appearances based on the values, if the values are edited. Further things like fonts, can be customized as well.

The output file form_filled.pdf looks as follows (Figure 3). We can clearly see that the values have been filled, but the form is still editable.

Figure 3: Example of filled PDF form (not flattened).

Playground Example - Filling fields with values in PDF form:

You can also check the full example which can be run in the UniDoc Playground.

Flattening a filled PDF form

Once a PDF has been filled, it can still be edited when viewing it in a viewer. In many cases it is desirable to finalize or flatten the values so that they become contents, i.e. inherent part of the PDF that cannot be edited easily.

To illustrate this, we will work with the filled PDF form from above (Figure 3) and flatten the contents to an uneditable PDF. Note, in the section below we will show how to fill and flatten in a single step, which is often desirable.

The code for flattening a filled PDF form is:

pdfReader, f, _ := model.NewPdfReaderFromFile(inputPath, nil ) defer f.Close() // Flatten form. fieldAppearance := annotator.FieldAppearance{OnlyIfMissing: true , RegenerateTextFields: true } pdfReader.FlattenFields( true , fieldAppearance) // Generate a PdfWriter instance from existing PdfReader. // AcroForm field is no longer needed in the output. pdfWriter, _ := pdfReader.ToWriter(&model.ReaderToWriterOpts{ SkipAcroForm: true , }) // Write the output flattened file. pdfWriter.WriteToFile(outputPath)

Applying this to the form we filled above (Figure 3), the output is as shown below, where the filled PDF has been flattened (Figure 4). The field appearances have been flattened and are a part of the content and the form/fields are no longer editable. The AcroForm dictionary which normally represents form and fields has been removed also as the information is now only part of the PDF contents like any other parts of the PDF.

Figure 4: Filled PDF has been flattened and values made part of the content.

Playground Example - Flattening filled PDF form

You can also check the full runnable example for flattening a PDF form which can be loaded and run in our Playground.

Filling and Flattening PDF forms in a single step

Above, we have covered the cases of creating, filling, and flattening PDF forms separately. A common use case is to fill and flatten in a single step. This is usually desirable in applications where a prepared PDF form is to be filled with external information such as filling in customer information.

Another example of how you can use PDF forms to improve your everyday business operations is by using them to collect and document orders, invoices, and other engagement documents.

Manually skimming through the data that you collect using PDF forms would be a time-consuming task, which is an inefficient use of your organizational resources. You can use UniPDF to programmatically sift through the data collected using the forms and clean it, process it, and perform meaningful operations on it.

These steps come after you have collected the data. UniPDF can also help you with the data collection stage. You can use the power of Golang to convert data from any data source to beautifully crafted PDF reports built using UniPDF’s form builder.

Playground Example - Fill and flatten a PDF form:

Conclusion

You can use UniPDF to build beautifully crafted PDF forms through which you can gather information from your users. These forms can be shared and archived to maintain structured records of sales, queries, and other engagement processes.

With the help of UniPDF, this process can be streamlined and you can use the library in many ways to improve the efficiency of your office tasks.

UniDoc is constantly improving its libraries based on customer feedback, if you want a feature included in the library, feel free to open a ticket on UniDoc’s GitHub, where you can also check out a whole repository of examples, built to get you started using UniDoc. You can also contact us through the form on the website.

Previously published at https://www.unidoc.io/post/fill-flatten-pdf-forms-pure-go-7

Previously published at https://www.unidoc.io/post/fill-flatten-pdf-forms-pure-go-7

