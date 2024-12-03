ReadWrite
Few-shot In-Context Preference Learning Using Large Language Models: Environment Details
163 reads

Few-shot In-Context Preference Learning Using Large Language Models: Environment Details

December 3rd, 2024
This section presents environment details for 9 tasks in IsaacGym, including observation and action dimensions, task descriptions, and evaluation metrics. Learn how these elements contribute to preference-based reinforcement learning experiments.
featured image - Few-shot In-Context Preference Learning Using Large Language Models: Environment Details
Language Models (dot tech)
  1. Abstract and Introduction
  2. Related Work
  3. Problem Definition
  4. Method
  5. Experiments
  6. Conclusion and References


A. Appendix

A.1. Full Prompts and A.2 ICPL Details

A. 3 Baseline Details

A.4 Environment Details

A.5 Proxy Human Preference

A.6 Human-in-the-Loop Preference

A.4 ENVIRONMENT DETAILS

In Table 4, we present the observation and action dimensions, along with the task description and task metrics for 9 tasks in IsaacGym.


Table 4: Details of IsaacGym Tasks.


Authors:

(1) Chao Yu, Tsinghua University;

(2) Hong Lu, Tsinghua University;

(3) Jiaxuan Gao, Tsinghua University;

(4) Qixin Tan, Tsinghua University;

(5) Xinting Yang, Tsinghua University;

(6) Yu Wang, with equal advising from Tsinghua University;

(7) Yi Wu, with equal advising from Tsinghua University and the Shanghai Qi Zhi Institute;

(8) Eugene Vinitsky, with equal advising from New York University ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


Language Models (dot tech)
Large Language Models (LLMs) ushered in a technological revolution. We breakdown how the most important models work.
purcat-imgmachine-learning #reinforcement-learning #in-context-learning #preference-learning #large-language-models #reward-functions #rlhf-efficiency #in-context-preference-learning #human-in-the-loop-rl

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

