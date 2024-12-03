ReadWrite
Tracking Reward Function Improvement with Proxy Human Preferences in ICPL
101 reads

Tracking Reward Function Improvement with Proxy Human Preferences in ICPL

by Language Models (dot tech)December 3rd, 2024
This section discusses how ICPL refined reward functions through proxy human preferences in the humanoid running task. Over five iterations, adjustments to reward weights and penalties led to significant improvements in task performance, with the RTS score reaching a peak of 8.232.
  1. Abstract and Introduction
  2. Related Work
  3. Problem Definition
  4. Method
  5. Experiments
  6. Conclusion and References


A. Appendix

A.1. Full Prompts and A.2 ICPL Details

A. 3 Baseline Details

A.4 Environment Details

A.5 Proxy Human Preference

A.6 Human-in-the-Loop Preference

A.5 PROXY HUMAN PREFERENCE

A.5.1 ADDITIONAL RESULTS


Due to the high variance in LLMs performance, we report the standard deviation across 5 experiments as a supplement, which is presented in Table 5 and Table 6. We also report the final task score of PrefPPO using sparse rewards as the preference metric for the simulated teacher in Table 7.


Table 5: The final task score of all methods across different tasks in IssacGym. The values in parentheses represent the standard deviation.


Table 6: Ablation studies on ICPL modules. The values in parentheses represent the standard deviation.


Table 7: The final task score of all methods across different tasks in IssacGym, where PrefPPO uses sparse rewards as the preference metric for the simulated teacher. The values in parentheses represent the standard deviation.


A.5.2 IMPROVEMENT ANALYSIS


We use a trial of the Humanoid task to illustrate how ICPL progressively generated improved reward functions over successive iterations. The task description is “to make the humanoid run as fast as possible”. Throughout five iterations, adjustments were made to the penalty terms and reward weightings. In the first iteration, the total reward was calculated as 0.5 × speed_reward + 0.25 × deviation_reward+0.25×action_reward, yielding an RTS of 5.803. The speed reward and deviation reward motivate the humanoid to run fast, while the action reward promotes smoother motion. In the second iteration, the weight of the speed reward was increased to 0.6, while the weights for deviation and action rewards were adjusted to 0.2 each, improving the RTS to 6.113. In the third iteration, the action penalty was raised and the reward weights were further modified to 0.7 × speed_reward, 0.15×deviation_reward, and 0.15×action_reward, resulting in an RTS of 7.915. During the fourth iteration, the deviation penalty was reduced to 0.35 and the action penalty was lowered, with the reward weights set to 0.8, 0.1, and 0.1 for speed, deviation, and action rewards, respectively. This change led to an RTS of 8.125. Finally, in the fifth iteration, an additional upright reward term was incorporated, with the total reward calculated as 0.7 × speed_reward + 0.1 × deviation_reward + 0.1 × action_reward + 0.1 × upright_reward. This adjustment produced the highest RTS of 8.232. Below are the specific reward functions produced at each iteration during one experiment.







Authors:

(1) Chao Yu, Tsinghua University;

(2) Hong Lu, Tsinghua University;

(3) Jiaxuan Gao, Tsinghua University;

(4) Qixin Tan, Tsinghua University;

(5) Xinting Yang, Tsinghua University;

(6) Yu Wang, with equal advising from Tsinghua University;

(7) Yi Wu, with equal advising from Tsinghua University and the Shanghai Qi Zhi Institute;

(8) Eugene Vinitsky, with equal advising from New York University ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


Language Models (dot tech)@languagemodels
Large Language Models (LLMs) ushered in a technological revolution. We breakdown how the most important models work.
#machine-learning #reinforcement-learning #in-context-learning #preference-learning #large-language-models #reward-functions #rlhf-efficiency #in-context-preference-learning #human-in-the-loop-rl

