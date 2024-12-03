ReadWrite
ICPL Baseline Methods: Disagreement Sampling and PrefPPO for Reward Learning

by Language Models (dot tech)December 3rd, 2024
Explore how disagreement sampling and PrefPPO enhance reward learning in reinforcement learning. Learn how these methods improve efficiency, reduce human effort, and optimize trajectory sampling for reward models.
To sample trajectories for reward learning, we employ the disagreement sampling scheme from (Lee et al., 2021b) to enhance the training process. This scheme first generates a larger batch of trajectory pairs uniformly at random and then selects a smaller batch with high variance across an ensemble of preference predictors. The selected pairs are used to update the reward model.


For a fair comparison, we recorded the number of times PrefPPO queried the oracle human simulator to compare two trajectories and obtain labels during the reward learning process, using this as a measure of the human effort involved. In the proxy human experiment, we set the maximum number of human queries Q to 49, 150, 1.5k, and 15k. Once this limit is reached, the reward model ceases to update, and only the policy model is updated via PPO. Algo. 3 illustrates the pseudocode for reward learning.



Algo. 4 illustrates the pseudocode for PrefPPO.



Authors:

(1) Chao Yu, Tsinghua University;

(2) Hong Lu, Tsinghua University;

(3) Jiaxuan Gao, Tsinghua University;

(4) Qixin Tan, Tsinghua University;

(5) Xinting Yang, Tsinghua University;

(6) Yu Wang, with equal advising from Tsinghua University;

(7) Yi Wu, with equal advising from Tsinghua University and the Shanghai Qi Zhi Institute;

(8) Eugene Vinitsky, with equal advising from New York University ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


