ICPL Baseline Methods: Disagreement Sampling and PrefPPO for Reward Learning

A. Appendix
A.1. Full Prompts and A.2 ICPL Details
A.6 Human-in-the-Loop Preference
To sample trajectories for reward learning, we employ the disagreement sampling scheme from (Lee et al., 2021b) to enhance the training process. This scheme first generates a larger batch of trajectory pairs uniformly at random and then selects a smaller batch with high variance across an ensemble of preference predictors. The selected pairs are used to update the reward model.
For a fair comparison, we recorded the number of times PrefPPO queried the oracle human simulator to compare two trajectories and obtain labels during the reward learning process, using this as a measure of the human effort involved. In the proxy human experiment, we set the maximum number of human queries Q to 49, 150, 1.5k, and 15k. Once this limit is reached, the reward model ceases to update, and only the policy model is updated via PPO. Algo. 3 illustrates the pseudocode for reward learning.
Algo. 4 illustrates the pseudocode for PrefPPO.
