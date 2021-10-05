Fetch Data From an API in React.js Using React Hooks

1,247 reads

Almost 1 year ago I published an article about fetching data from an API in React.js. But in that article, I used the class component and life cycle methods. After which, I received requests to create an article by using functional components along with React Hooks. This inspired me to think of a simple project idea that is compatible with this article. Ultimately, it came to me that I should consider creating a web page that takes a city name as input and provides weather data about the city. How peachy!