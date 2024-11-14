Feeling Overwhelmed With Tasks? Here's One Question to Help You Overcome Them

Here’s my to-do list currently — of course, there are a lot of tasks.
As I’m sitting at my desk, staring at this long, overwhelming list, I can feel the familiar frustration bubbling up. You know that feeling when you have so much to do that you don’t even know where to start? That was me. My mind was spinning in this chaos.
But then I remembered something from The One Thing. This book by Gary W. Keller and Jay Papasan has a simple question that helps me break free from the cycle of overwhelm and uncertainty over and over again:
What’s the one thing I want to do today?
Or the longer version: What’s the one thing I can do such that by doing it, everything else will be easier or unnecessary
Simple,
It eliminates multitasking (which is a productivity killer)
It helps you prioritize ruthlessly
It keeps you on track with your big goals
This quote from The One Thing hits home for me:
“Not everything matters equally, and success isn’t a game won by whoever does the most. We can’t fall prey to the notion that everything has to be done, that checking things off our list is what success is all about. Achievers decide what matters and then allow what matters to drive their day. They do those things sooner and focus on them.”
So,
“The trick to success is to choose the right habit and bring just enough discipline to establish it.”
The Big-Picture Question: “What’s my ONE Thing?”
The Small-Focus Question: “What’s my ONE Thing right now?”
Ok, How?
Gary W. Keller and Jay Papasan suggest 2-step approach:
Once you’ve found that next step, time block it. Treat that time like it’s sacred, protecting it as though it’s your most valuable asset.
As Keller and Papasan remind us: “When your willpower is its highest, do the priority/one thing work.”
Return to my face-in-palm moment when I was overwhelmed by my to-do list.
I asked myself the One Thing question and realized the one thing I needed to accomplish today was:
Practice my pitch for tomorrow’s presentation in front of 300 investors. Duh, why was I even struggling to figure this out?
Once I finished it, my next one thing was:
Write this Substack post, cause I’ve delayed it and I know that the value of this post will compound over time
After answering the question, I blocked time, locked myself in a room, and got to work.
There’s no better feeling than being fully in the moment, knowing that you’re doing exactly what you need to be doing.
Bonus tip: If you have extra time, spend a little researching or planning to ensure that you’ve picked the right One Thing.
Here’s another way I use this framework: when you’re at a networking event or listening to a speaker and you don’t know what to ask, just apply the One Thing question.
There you have it — a simple, applicable framework that’s helped me overcome task paralysis and overwhelm countless times as a knowledge worker, a founder, and even during those awkward moments at networking events.
We also apply this approach for our AI Task Assistant on Saner.AI → Help you prioritize and focus on one thing, each task that matters.
It’s available for our early access group now and will be live in a couple of weeks. Stay tuned!
If you want to try it early, just DM me :)