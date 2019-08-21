Features of the Assessment Center

The candidate’s IQ level should be assessed. In the organization, the performance of the candidate should be evaluated. So, today, employers or examiners use various tools to determine the intelligence level and capacity to deliver performance. Based, upon the results, the companies design suitable training programs to improve the performance of the candidates. Such programs are usually conducted to achieve business goals and increase profitability.

Assessing intelligence of students

There are two ways to assess the efficiency namely virtual assessment and an offline assessment. They use Virtual ACDC to reduce logistic problems and also to save costs. They access different points of the candidate such as personality profile, cognitive ability, interpretation ability, ability to solve problems using case studies, inbox prioritization, caselets, etc. They test the overall fluid reasoning capacity of the candidate and their ability to learn novel concepts and update with the IT trends. So, if the candidate does not possess the necessary skills to learn novel concepts and adapt to the technological changes, then they are recommended for training.

Testing the calibre by using tools

They also use traditional ACDC programs to check the important factors of the candidates. They conduct some group activities such as group discussion, etc. to know their group behaviour. Then, they also conduct the psychometric tests to know if the candidate is emotionally stable. So, in the assessment centre , they ask a series of questions so that emotional competency is determined.

They also conduct offline training by conducting group discussion, case study presentation, interview and role-play. So, they can deeply assess the performance of the candidate and their skill development in various areas. They also test their ability to interact and interpret different situations of the business. They conduct various tests to assess the suitability of the candidate for a particular position. This assessment consists of different MCQ tests and also stimulations to know if the candidate can deliver optimal performance in the business. They not only assess the IQ level of the candidate but also if the candidate is emotionally competent. They conduct IQ test, psychological presentations and role-playing also.

Earlier just a round of interview was conducted and some questions were asked to the candidates. Then, they began realizing that they cannot test all the abilities that are required for performing the tasks in the organization. So, they conduct a DISC personality test to test the type of intelligence such as dominance, steadiness, influence and compliance. So, they determine the key strengths of the candidates. They even test the work values by asking questions such as strengths, weaknesses, values, attributes, characteristics etc. To become a good team member, the candidate should exhibit different traits such as organization skills, patience, communication skills, curiosity, controlling power, ability to coordinate, etc. In the assessment centre, they conduct many other personality tests to know the interpersonal skills of the candidates. The personality test comprises of several questions about one’s personality. The five traits that they assess are openness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, agreeableness, etc. Many types of tests are conducted so that the candidate’s abilities, emotional competency, traits, attributes, are properly determined. The candidate should work in the organization for a long period.

So, the process of personal assessment is essential to the candidate. In the assessment centre, the companies can receive a detailed report of the candidate. Every candidate should exhibit their integrated abilities to perform a task. In large organizations, candidates should possess different types of skills to become successful. Such organizations perform complex transactions and deal with several candidates daily. So, the candidates should exhibit different traits to perform complex jobs. They should be well-versed to handle novel tools and equipment and also should possess better communication skills to interact with people around them. So, the assessment report gives an aggregate report of the candidate.

The organization should fulfil the financial goals of the business. So, to fulfill the objectives of the business, they should assess the potentials of the candidates. The candidates should possess all the abilities to perform a task successfully. So, the assessment centre is software that measures the level of intelligence is in various areas. Then, after measuring the level, they identify the strengths and weakness of the candidates, and then they compare the report with the business goals. So, in this way, they determine the gap between the organizational requirement and the report of the candidate. So, to bridge the gap, they undertake different corrective actions. Usually, they recommend for training or any other motivational programs. Sometimes, they also conduct interactive sessions such as seminars, group discussions or brainstorming sessions to find solutions to the problem. Then, they also sometimes conduct on-the-job training to provide a better enriching experience to the candidates. So, the assessment is conducted online and offline both. They should get an overall idea of the candidate’s overall capacity. They should learn to handle and utilize the modern devices, and equipment of the business organization to perform their tasks. So, they use the virtual ACDC tool. They use the scientifically validated tools to stimulate AC or DC.

The candidate should be capable of using this software effectively so that they can reduce the overall costs. So, they test the capacity of the candidate to make economic use of the equipment and produce higher results. They also conduct traditional tests to test the intelligence level of the candidates without using any tools. They also conduct some group discussions to determine communication skills. If tools are not available, then the candidates should perform tasks by interacting with each other. They should also perform the tasks by using other skills such as analysis, decision-making, management, etc. to test the skills of a candidate in different situations. A candidate should not perform only the routine tasks properly, but also should play an active role in emergency situations. So, the assessment reports test the candidate’s ability in different situations. They integrate the results of the online assessment with the on-field programmers to cater the needs. So, they can blend the capabilities of the candidate and find more optimal solutions.

