Everything you Need to Know About TCS Mock Test

TCS mock tests contain a series of questions and practice exercises that help you brush up your skills for your interview day. TCS interviews come in different sets and phases. These phases will analyze different skills and your knowledge in the coding domain. The major classification of questions asked during the TCS interview are: Verbal questions, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, Programming Logic, and Programming Logic. Coding questions may vary from person to person based on your expertise, experience, and interest, the subjects or concepts on which are based remain throughout the interviews.

Joining TCS is a dream of many aspirants. If you are one of those thousands of applicants who wish to work with the infamous TCS, be ready to compete with the tech experts!





Though, if you don't know what you are opting for, the battle is going to be hard. You can get an idea of TCS interview questions' difficulty level from the Amazon assessment, Flipkart assessment, and mock interview tests of tech giants.





TCS conducts online and offline interview sessions to hire new members of their team. However, the process is much more than two or three interview sessions.

You may have to observe and analyze different TCS mock test series to understand their process or to excel in your interview.





If you are also a TCS aspirant, this article is the right fit for you. Explore how TCS conducts interviews for different positions in their organization for deserving candidates, along with other essential details.





Let's first discuss what TCS mock interviews are and how they can help you crack TCS interviews easily.





Why take TCS mock tests?

TCS interviews come in different sets and phases. These phases will analyze different skills and your knowledge in the coding domain. Therefore, mock tests help you to observe how these questions are framed and understand the pattern with deeper insight.





An additional benefit of attending the TCS mock tests is that it helps you narrow down the essential topics. You can observe the pattern of exams and brush up your skills accordingly to excel at your interview and get placed.





An equally important factor, in this case, is you will get to know the frequently asked questions by the interviewer. Before stepping into the frequently asked questions, let's first discuss the major categories of questions that are asked during the TCS interview, usually by their experts.





Categories of questions asked in TCS mock test

The whole interview process at TCS contains five different stages. Each stage covers a unique category of questions to check the different abilities of the candidates.

The major classification of questions asked during the TCS interview are:





Verbal questions: These questions analyze your command of the English language and grammar with the help of objective-type questions. These questions lie in the easy to medium difficulty range. Under this segment, you will find 20-25 questions based on verbal skills and techniques

Numerical Ability: Checking your grasp on math is equally important for tech giants. Hence, this particular section will cover around 20-25 questions related to general math

Reasoning Ability: This section of the test comes with several questions to check your reasoning ability in different problem situations. This segment contains 25-30 questions in each set

Programming Logic: In this section, various questions based on different programming languages, techniques, theorems, and such are asked and analyzed by the experts to give you an overall ranking in programming. The section contains 5-15 problem statements that you need to resolve with your programming knowledge.

Coding questions: This round is one of the most important aspects that will further affect your selection. All tech giants surely look for excellent coding knowledge and skills in their candidates. In this segment, you will find only 1-2 questions in a set. However, these questions lie in the high range difficulty of questions and hence can be challenging.





Segregation of questions in the TCS interview test is done based on their difficulty level. The TCS experts usually ask several questions/topics to analyze the candidates on the coding meter. To get detailed knowledge on these questions, you must take the TCS mock test before appearing for your TCS interview.





For now, let's discuss some of the frequently asked questions in the technical round of interviews at TCS.





Frequently questions asked in TCS mock test

Coding questions may vary from person to person based on your expertise, skills, experience, and interest. However, the subjects or concepts on which these questions are based remain similar throughout the interviews.





Check out the most frequently asked questions or topics during TCS mock interview sessions and in the final interview.





How do Linked lists work?

Topic: Linked lists

Answer: Linked lists are a type of linear data structure that works on a LIFO system. It contains nodes and pointers as its building blocks. The nodes contain information or data, whereas the pointer indicates the index value at which the data is stored.





Develop a code to inherit class as a variable

Topic: Inheritance and classes

Approach: You can easily resolve this type of question during your TCS interview based on your knowledge of classes and inheritance. Make sure you form accurate and appropriate codes with successful output upon running.





Generate a 2D array containing types of vehicles to be manufactured by the manufacturer such that his/her profit is maximum. Take the input from the user.

Topic: Arrays

Approach: These types of questions are quite common during the TCS mock interview sessions and in the final interview. Resolving these questions requires in-depth knowledge of the arrays as well as looping. In this problem statement, you may have to generate functions to accept and pass the values appropriately.





Other than these types of questions, various concepts, including data structures, operating systems, algorithms, and many more, are asked during TCS interviews.

The questions may also depend on the expertise of the candidate in a particular programming language like Java, C, C++, and others.





Winding up

Taking the Amazon assessment can help you in cracking the TCS interviews. However, mock tests are essential to be prepared for some TCS-specific questions. Make sure you appear for TCS mock tests to enhance your chances of getting selected!




