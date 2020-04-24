Faster than Linux

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
eyberg@box:~/go/src/github.com/nanovms/nanos$ cp output/boot/boot.img ~/.ops/0.1.25/.
eyberg@box:~/go/src/github.com/nanovms/nanos$ cp output/mkfs/bin/mkfs ~/.ops/0.1.25/.
eyberg@box:~/go/src/github.com/nanovms/nanos$ cp output/stage3/bin/stage3.img ~/.ops/0.1.25/
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
)
func main() {
fmt.Println("hello world!")
http.HandleFunc("/", func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
fmt.Fprintf(w, "Welcome to my website!")
})
fs := http.FileServer(http.Dir("static/"))
http.Handle("/static/", http.StripPrefix("/static/", fs))
http.ListenAndServe("0.0.0.0:8080", nil)
}
{
"CloudConfig" :{
"ProjectID" :"prod-1033",
"Zone": "us-west2-a",
"BucketName":"my-bucket"
}
}
eyberg@box:~/y$ cat build.sh
#!/bin/sh
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=~/gcloud.json ops image create \
-c config.json -t gcp -a hackernoon
eyberg@box:~/y$ cat create-instance.sh
#!/bin/sh
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=~/gcloud.json ops instance create \
-t gcp -i hackernoon-image -z us-west2-a
➜ ~ scp -i ~/.ssh/nope eyberg@nsa.com:~/y/hackernoon .
hackernoon 100% 7321KB 9.0MB/s 00:00
➜ ~ gcloud beta compute scp --zone "us-west2-a" --project "project-something" hackernoon "gtest":~/.
eyberg@bench:~$ sudo apt-get install apache2-utils
eyberg@bench:~$ curl -XGET http://10.240.0.41:8080/
Welcome to my website!eyberg@bench:~$ ^C
eyberg@bench:~$ curl -XGET http://10.240.0.38:8080/
Welcome to my website!eyberg@bench:~$
eyberg@bench:~$ ab -c 1 -n 100 http://10.240.0.38:8080/
This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1757674 $>
Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/
Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/
Benchmarking 10.240.0.38 (be patient).....done
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.38
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 22 bytes
Concurrency Level: 1
Time taken for tests: 0.028 seconds
Complete requests: 100
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 13900 bytes
HTML transferred: 2200 bytes
Requests per second: 3634.65 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.275 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.275 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 493.37 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Processing: 0 0 0.0 0 0
Waiting: 0 0 0.0 0 0
Total: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 0
66% 0
75% 0
80% 0
90% 0
95% 0
98% 0
99% 2
100% 2 (longest request)
eyberg@bench:~$ ab -c 1 -n 100 http://10.240.0.41:8080/
Benchmarking 10.240.0.41 (be patient).....done
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.41
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 22 bytes
Concurrency Level: 1
Time taken for tests: 0.037 seconds
Complete requests: 100
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 13900 bytes
HTML transferred: 2200 bytes
Requests per second: 2684.06 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.373 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.373 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 364.34 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Processing: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Waiting: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Total: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 0
66% 0
75% 0
80% 0
90% 0
95% 0
98% 1
99% 2
100% 2 (longest request)
eyberg@bench:~$ ab -c 10 -n 1000 http://10.240.0.41:8080/
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.41
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 22 bytes
Concurrency Level: 10
Time taken for tests: 0.087 seconds
Complete requests: 1000
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 139000 bytes
HTML transferred: 22000 bytes
Requests per second: 11444.27 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.874 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.087 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 1553.47 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Processing: 0 1 0.2 1 1
Waiting: 0 1 0.2 1 1
Total: 0 1 0.3 1 3
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 1
66% 1
75% 1
80% 1
90% 1
95% 1
98% 1
99% 2
100% 3 (longest request)
eyberg@bench:~$ ab -c 10 -n 1000 http://10.240.0.38:8080/
This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1757674 $>
Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/
Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.38
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 22 bytes
Concurrency Level: 10
Time taken for tests: 0.055 seconds
Complete requests: 1000
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 139000 bytes
HTML transferred: 22000 bytes
Requests per second: 18313.68 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.546 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.055 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 2485.94 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Processing: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Waiting: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Total: 0 1 0.2 1 2
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 1
66% 1
75% 1
80% 1
90% 1
95% 1
98% 1
99% 2
100% 2 (longest request)
use std::io::{Read, Write};
use std::net::{TcpListener, TcpStream};
use std::thread;
fn handle_read(mut stream: &TcpStream) {
let mut buf = [0u8; 4096];
match stream.read(&mut buf) {
Ok(_) => {
let req_str = String::from_utf8_lossy(&buf);
// println!("{}", req_str);
}
Err(e) => println!("Unable to read stream: {}", e),
}
}
fn handle_write(mut stream: TcpStream) {
let response = b"HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\nContent-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8\r\n\r\n<html><body>Hello world</body></html>\r\n";
match stream.write(response) {
Ok(_) => {} //println!("Response sent"),
Err(e) => println!("Failed sending response: {}", e),
}
}
fn handle_client(stream: TcpStream) {
handle_read(&stream);
handle_write(stream);
}
fn main() {
let listener = TcpListener::bind("0.0.0.0:8080").unwrap();
println!("Listening for connections on port {}", 8080);
for stream in listener.incoming() {
match stream {
Ok(stream) => {
thread::spawn(|| handle_client(stream));
}
Err(e) => {
println!("Unable to connect: {}", e);
}
}
}
}
export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=~/gcloud.json
ops image create -c config.json -a main -i rustz1
ops instance create -z us-west2-a -i rustz1
eyberg@dtest:~$ curl -XGET http://10.240.0.94:8080/
<html><body>Hello world</body></html>
eyberg@dtest:~$ curl -XGET http://10.240.0.8:8080/
<html><body>Hello world</body></html>
eyberg@dtest:~$ ab -c 1 -n 100 http://10.240.0.94:8080/
Benchmarking 10.240.0.94 (be patient).....done
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.94
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 39 bytes
Concurrency Level: 1
Time taken for tests: 0.025 seconds
Complete requests: 100
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 9800 bytes
HTML transferred: 3900 bytes
Requests per second: 3948.98 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.253 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.253 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 377.93 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Processing: 0 0 0.0 0 0
Waiting: 0 0 0.0 0 0
Total: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 0
66% 0
75% 0
80% 0
90% 0
95% 0
98% 0
99% 2
100% 2 (longest request)
eyberg@dtest:~$ ab -c 1 -n 100 http://10.240.0.8:8080/
Benchmarking 10.240.0.8 (be patient).....done
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.8
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 39 bytes
Concurrency Level: 1
Time taken for tests: 0.021 seconds
Complete requests: 100
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 9800 bytes
HTML transferred: 3900 bytes
Requests per second: 4778.97 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.209 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.209 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 457.36 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.1 0 2
Processing: 0 0 0.0 0 0
Waiting: 0 0 0.0 0 0
Total: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 0
66% 0
75% 0
80% 0
90% 0
95% 0
98% 0
99% 2
100% 2 (longest request)
eyberg@dtest:~$ ab -c 10 -n 1000 http://10.240.0.94:8080/
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.94
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 39 bytes
Concurrency Level: 10
Time taken for tests: 0.072 seconds
Complete requests: 1000
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 98000 bytes
HTML transferred: 39000 bytes
Requests per second: 13919.63 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.718 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.072 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 1332.15 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.1 0 2
Processing: 0 1 0.2 1 2
Waiting: 0 1 0.2 1 2
Total: 0 1 0.2 1 3
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 1
66% 1
75% 1
80% 1
90% 1
95% 1
98% 1
99% 2
100% 3 (longest request)
eyberg@dtest:~$ ab -c 10 -n 1000 http://10.240.0.8:8080/ [53/188]
Server Software:
Server Hostname: 10.240.0.8
Server Port: 8080
Document Path: /
Document Length: 39 bytes
Concurrency Level: 10
Time taken for tests: 0.046 seconds
Complete requests: 1000
Failed requests: 0
Total transferred: 98000 bytes
HTML transferred: 39000 bytes
Requests per second: 21736.30 [#/sec] (mean)
Time per request: 0.460 [ms] (mean)
Time per request: 0.046 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)
Transfer rate: 2080.23 [Kbytes/sec] received
Connection Times (ms)
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Processing: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Waiting: 0 0 0.1 0 1
Total: 0 0 0.2 0 2
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 0
66% 0
75% 0
80% 0
90% 1
95% 1
98% 1
99% 1
100% 2 (longest request)
The Reality is that we Have a Lot to Look Forward To
It's not fair to compare.
root@bench:/home/eyberg# ps aux | wc -l
72
root@instance-1:/home/eyberg# ps aux | wc -l
93
root@instance-1:/home/eyberg# ps aux | grep python
root 1332 0.1 0.5 171708 19432 ? Ssl 00:14 0:00 /usr/bin/python3 /usr/share/unattended-upgrades/unattended-upgrade-shutdown --wait-for-signal
root 1497 0.1 0.5 65148 21352 ? Ss 00:14 0:00 /usr/bin/python3 /usr/bin/google_network_daemon
root 1499 0.1 0.5 65112 21228 ? Ss 00:14 0:00 /usr/bin/python3 /usr/bin/google_clock_skew_daemon
root 1501 0.1 0.5 65448 21476 ? Ss 00:14 0:00 /usr/bin/python3 /usr/bin/google_accounts_daemon