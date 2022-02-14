Famous Memes from Around the World

0 Memes are a prolific comedic form and a great way to get a laugh. They allow you to get as specific or general as you wish, and outside of the globally famous memes, each nation has its gems. In this slogging thread, our community shares their country's most famous memes.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Daniel Guzman, Teri Eyenike, Sara Pinto, Limarc Ambalina, Jack Boreham and Abeer occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

What is your country's most famous meme?

One of our most famous is when asked, "Are you ready for today's game?" Ronaldo threw the mic to the river. The channel interviewing him is very popular for chasing ridiculous news and being very populist.

There's also this famous clip of Jorge Jesus, a football coach, trying to speak Spanish despite not knowing a word of it. We call this "portunhol" - that's when Portuguese people decide to wing it and mix Portuguese with a few Spanish words - and we're usually very confident that we're speaking perfect Spanish.

I could not go without sharing this iconic moment in the EURO 2016:

And staying on the EURO 2016 theme:

Image 1) Ronaldo: Nani, that was the one!

Nani: Calm down. I'm going to call Quaresma, Bruno Alves, Pepe and the Kebab man.



Image 2) Quaresma: Ronaldo, was this the one that hurt you?

Hahaha, I love this thread!

In Colombia, we have many things that make us laugh and we turn that automatically into a meme haha

Lately, we've been sharing a WhatsApp audio about a friend that's warning the other about the infidelity of her boyfriend, haha, but it's really funny! The hype is so huge, that the girl already released a song about it!



Hahahaha you can check it here

Hahaha even, during these days, we have like another wave of Covid-19, and the people are calling it “Macta’s hugh” referring to the song! Hahahaha it's crazy

Teri Eyenike

Like Daniel Guzman rightly said, in Nigeria, we can turn anything into a meme. Lately, there has been a comrade meme that people use, and text is written over the image depending on the situation they want to portray.



Cc: Mónica Freitas

Mónica Freitas, you are stealing all the Portuguese memes!! Thank god there's plenty, hahaha!

Mónica Freitas, I have to show the world "Na Casa do Toy". Toy is a famous singer in Portugal, and this show was about his life, they even recorded inside his house. What made the show so great was that he talked about the most peculiar stuff, like how to drive with your knees and how to make "sopas de cavalo cansado", which is basically bread and red wine

Daniel Guzman, hahaha omg! Almost an Olivia Rodrigo vs Sabrina Carpenter situation. If that song doesn't play in clubs, you're doing it wrong 😂

Teri Eyenike, ahaahahha I love this!

Sara Pinto, ahahah we have tons. It won't be an issue to find memes.

Sara Pinto, Toy was a character. Speaking of it:

In the music department, we have this iconic figure to

We do not take pride in this, ahahah.

My favorite is the classic Boromir one that has soooo many applications:

Limarc Ambalina, hahaha that's a classic one. Never gets old.

Also, I didn’t realize this was country-based, for Japan themed memes, this one never gets old either:

Limarc Ambalina, that's brilliant 😂

Mónica Freitas, I’d have to give it to this classic since it was a meme before the term “meme” was ever a thing.

Jack Boreham 😂😂😂

Abeer, and that's why I don't like cats 😂

