Famous Manga Artist Fujiwara Kamui Designs "The Land NFT" As The Anime Community Embraces NFTs

Singapore-based blockchain and multimedia digital entertainment company will release the first NFT called the Land NFT for its PlayMining Verse metaverse project. NFTs' attractiveness and market worth originate from their rarity since their non-fungibility by definition classify them as one-of-a-kind items. The anime and manga communities in Japan are one such creative community that has benefited from the introduction of NFTs. In 2021, the site increased at an exponential rate, with 2.3 million registered users from Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Famous Manga Artists Joins the NFT Revolution and Storytelling

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd (DEA), a Singapore-based blockchain and multimedia digital entertainment company, will release the first NFT called the Land NFT for its PlayMining Verse metaverse project.





The Land NFT, created by famous Manga artist Fujiwara Kamui is part of the artist’s metaverse, the Fujiwara Kamui Nation. The Fujiwara Kamui Nation grants its owners citizenship via the Land NFT. “Genesis of the Earth, a planet where gods and goddesses cohabit with humanity,” is Fujiwara Kamui Nation’s idea. Several gods and goddesses collaborate with obedient mortals to strive to build a perfect world.





The platform offers various services, such as PlayMining Games and the NFT Marketplace. PlayMining is powered by the platform’s DEP token, connecting artists and consumers directly while using GameFi’s foundations. In 2021, the site increased exponentially, with 2.3 million registered users from Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.





Concept art for “Fujiwara Kamui Country”





Concept art for “Fujiwara Kamui Country”





The PlayMining Verse, according to the DEA team, will be divided into numerous “Creator Nations.” The DEA team has also said that the introduction of the Land NFT is just the beginning of an exciting roster of fantastic NFTs from various Creator Nations, including famous musicians.





The Marriage of Manga and NFTs

NFTs’ attractiveness and market worth originate from their rarity since their non-fungibility by definition classify them as one-of-a-kind items. As a result, unlike other cryptocurrencies, NFTs are irreplaceable. Nothing can replace an original Monet or an NFT, even though one Ethereum may replace one Ethereum.





NFTs eliminate any intermediaries since they are stored on the blockchain. These digital assets have been popular as a new type of investment in the past year or two. Still, their worth comes from being a unique object to cherish and providing a method for independent producers to make money.





The anime and manga communities in Japan are one such creative community that has benefited from the introduction of NFTs. The manga and anime communities have been propelled back into the limelight owing to the rise of NFTs, even though the creative forms have their origins in the 12th century and surged to fame in the 20th century.





In September, a lottery to buy one of the 20 limited-edition prints of each artwork was announced, with 3,000 entries in the first two days. These art prints backed by the blockchain weren’t your typical manga artwork since each print let owners observe when the artwork had changed hands through their smartphone. This is an excellent example of how NFTs are benefiting the anime community.

Manga artists often create periodicals, but the original drawings are seldom saved or honored as a legacy. NFTs solve this dilemma, allowing anime and manga work to be recognized, honored, and remembered for generations to come. Anime is already a well-known creative form that many people adore all around the globe. However, because of NFT technology, the genre has become more accessible, with authors sharing their work globally by just signing into NFT markets.





Fujiwara is a Japanese manga artist from Japan. With Babel no Rakuen, his professional debut in 1981, he created a mark in the manga industry with his rich visual style. He became well-known after producing short-form manga in a variety of periodicals. Raika (authored by Terashima Yu), Dragon Quest Retsuden: Emblem of Roto (written by Kawamata Chiaki), and Seirei no Moribito are among his best-known works (written by Uehashi Nahoko). The Anime community and artists embrace NFTs to preserve and promote the art form in the 21st century.





Catch all the breaking news, and Don’t forget to like the story!