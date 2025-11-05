HackerNoon is evolving! From Chowa Widgets to mobile app improvements, enhanced company insights, AI tools, and a soon-to-launch Blogging Course - there’s a lot to explore. Whether you’re a writer, reader, or tech enthusiast, here’s everything new across our platform this month. This product update reflects changes to the platform from July 22nd, until November 5th, 2025. July 22nd Chowa Widgets: Smarter Writing at Your Fingertips Chowa Widgets: Smarter Writing at Your Fingertips Chowa Widgets and new Chowa tools are now live! The editor is now full-height, smoother, with CSS tweaks, and the comments section is upgraded so you can leave all your notes for co-authors. All icons in the Chowa Toolbar now come from the Pixelated Library, giving that classic HackerNoon look. But that’s just the start. Let’s Talk About Chowa Widgets You’ll find them mid-left on the editor - hover to activate. They help you do three things: Writing Mode On: Removes story data for distraction-free writing.Read Your Draft Aloud: Using your browser’s synthetic speech API, you can hear your draft with a single click.AI Feedback: Generate up to three AI suggestions per draft (minimum 200 words) and get actionable tips to improve your story. Writing Mode On: Removes story data for distraction-free writing. Writing Mode On: Read Your Draft Aloud: Using your browser’s synthetic speech API, you can hear your draft with a single click. Read Your Draft Aloud: AI Feedback: Generate up to three AI suggestions per draft (minimum 200 words) and get actionable tips to improve your story. AI Feedback: That’s not all. We’ve also improved how you can illustrate your data on HackerNoon stories with Graphs and Charts. To add one: Graphs Charts Click the graph icon at the top of the Chowa toolbar.Add your data.Edit your graph format - switch from line or bar to pie or area. Click the graph icon at the top of the Chowa toolbar. Add your data. Edit your graph format - switch from line or bar to pie or area. Learn more about Chowa here. here Pick Your AI Voices for Story Reading Pick Your AI Voices for Story Reading Pick Your AI Voices for Story Reading If you have published stories, you can now choose the voices that read your work. Head to the Voices tab in your profile, pick two AI-generated voices, listen to sample sentences, and select your favorites. Don’t want to pick? No worries - we’ll randomize them for you. Voices tab in your profile Story Pages Got a Fresh Look Story Pages Got a Fresh Look Notice the subtle tweaks on story pages? Here’s what’s new: Audio Player: Pick playback speed and voice - enjoy stories exactly the way you want.Author Layout: Author profiles are pinned to the side, making it easy to check authorship and explore profiles, even on multi-author stories.Story Credibility Icons: Hoverable for quick context.Quotes & Story Alerts: Updated to match our Tailwind design.Story Actions: Share now has a dropdown with Pixelated icons, and reactions are visible - you can see them update live as readers interact. Audio Player: Pick playback speed and voice - enjoy stories exactly the way you want. Audio Player: Author Layout: Author profiles are pinned to the side, making it easy to check authorship and explore profiles, even on multi-author stories. Author Layout: Story Credibility Icons: Hoverable for quick context. Story Credibility Icons: Quotes & Story Alerts: Updated to match our Tailwind design. Quotes & Story Alerts: Story Actions: Share now has a dropdown with Pixelated icons, and reactions are visible - you can see them update live as readers interact. Story Actions: Find AI Software and Compute Grants and Credits via HackerNoon AI Find AI Software and Compute Grants and Credits via HackerNoon AI Are you making progress on an impactful AI product or startup, but also worried about the cost it will take to launch and scale? We released a new searchable database of AI software and compute grants and credits so anyone can find the most relevant grant or credit program in AI development funds. searchable database of AI software and compute grants and credits All program entries can be filtered by category. Our initial categories are: Academic Programs, AI/ML platforms, API, Cloud Infrastructure, Communications, Competitions, Database & Storage, Dev Tooling, Government Grants, Security & Identity. You can also filter by amount like 0-$1k or $1k-$10k or $10k-$50k and so on. Or simply search the company name you are building with or the category you are building or thinking of building in. All program cards and pages have a very important "Apply for Access" button. This is the not just AI hallucina-slapping a /startups on the domain, calling it a job well done and rate limit exceeded; this is the HackerNoon team curating the most direct 3rd party link to apply for the credits that we could find and verify at the time of publication. We intend to update as we go. The secondary button of "Company Data & Blogs" links to more free HackerNoon resources about the company, their business data and blogs (ex NVIDIA, IBM, and so on). NVIDIA IBM Want to get your AI grant listed here? Fill out the form on the site. Want to get your AI grant listed here? Fill out the form on the site. on the site Learn more about this launch here. Learn more about this launch here. here Mobile App 2.06: Faster, Smarter, Collaborative Mobile App 2.06: Faster, Smarter, Collaborative Version 2.06 of the mobile app has landed on your app store! This new version includes faster app launches and quicker homepage loads - because milliseconds matter. On top of that, the integrated Chowa text editor now supports real-time collaborative blogging on mobile, making teamwork even easier. Start a collaborative post from a blank draft or choose from hundreds of blogging templates. We’ve also added infinity scroll to drafts in both Chowa and Editor 3.0, making it simpler than ever to work on your stories and review them. Finally, HackerNoon has rethought and rebuilt how company rankings work to better measure which companies are technically next. There are also a number of UX and design improvements to the audio blog player - more speed, less bloat, and timely signals. 📲 Update your app now on Apple and Google Play – it’s free! 📲 Update your app now on Apple and Google Play – it’s free! Apple Google Play Find the Right HackerNoon Services for You Find the Right HackerNoon Services for You Our Services page is now split between one-time services and subscription plans, so you can find what you need with a few clicks and compare options. Logged-in users see products tailored to their role - writer, reader, or brand. Click “View More” to expand each product and see full details and perks. Services page Learn more about our service page here. Learn more about our service page here. here Meet Our Hotsellers For writers: For writers: 1. Story Translations: Translate a story with any of our 76 most popular languages worldwide! Watch your stats exponentially grow, rank for keywords in other languages as well as reach a diverse but relevant audience with translation! Main benefits includes: 1. Story Translations Story Translations : Gather More Readership from different corners/regions of the worldIncrease article's linkages around the webThe flags under your story title looking cool afThe more languages the better! Gather More Readership from different corners/regions of the world Increase article's linkages around the web The flags under your story title looking cool af The more languages the better! 2. Boost Your Story: The booster service is specifically designed to amplify the reach and visibility of stories, ensuring they gain more exposure and engagement on HackerNoon.com. Main benefits include: 2. Boost Your Story Boost Your Story : Homepage Boost: We’ll feature this story on HackerNoon homepage for up to 48 hours!Newsletter Boost: We’ll include this story in the HackerNoon Newsletter, sent daily at noon to HackerNoon readers. This will get your story exposed to approximately 350,000+ subscribers with open rate of up to 31%. Homepage Boost: We’ll feature this story on HackerNoon homepage for up to 48 hours! Homepage Boost: Newsletter Boost: We’ll include this story in the HackerNoon Newsletter, sent daily at noon to HackerNoon readers. This will get your story exposed to approximately 350,000+ subscribers with open rate of up to 31%. Newsletter Boost: 3. HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship Course (Coming soon): The HackerNoon Blogging Course helps writers sharpen their skills and get published online. Built by the same editorial team that has reviewed 150,000+ drafts, the course breaks writing for the internet into 8 practical modules—covering everything from finding your niche and structuring stories, to editing, SEO, distribution, and building an audience. By the end, you’ll not only have a stronger portfolio, but also a repeatable system for turning ideas into stories that get read and shared. Main benefits include: 3. HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship Course (Coming soon) HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship Course (Coming soon) : Everything is self-pacedHours of video contentWriting templates & checklistsPrivate community accessLifetime accessAnd more Everything is self-paced Hours of video content Writing templates & checklists Private community access Lifetime access And more For brands: For brands: Publish on HackerNoon: Main benefits include Automated RSS feed and newsletters integrationCuration across 8 tagged pagesGoogle Indexed within 24 hours to boost your domain authoritySocial Shares and Paid Promotions (sold separately)Canonical LinkbackExpect at least 3,000 reads on your story. You can check your stats with reads and reading time on your profile - seeing is believing12 translations with distinct URLs to rank your blog for keywords in major languagesStory Podcast Created and distributed via audio RSS feeds on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and moreSample business accounts: https://hackernoon.com/u/minio and https://hackernoon.com/u/rootstock_ioCredit consumed only if story is accepted. If rejected, no credit will be spent. No expiry date on credits.Published articles will remain on HackerNoon for life! Publish on HackerNoon: Main benefits include Publish on HackerNoon Publish on HackerNoon Automated RSS feed and newsletters integration Curation across 8 tagged pages Google Indexed within 24 hours to boost your domain authority Social Shares and Paid Promotions (sold separately) Canonical Linkback Expect at least 3,000 reads on your story. You can check your stats with reads and reading time on your profile - seeing is believing 12 translations with distinct URLs to rank your blog for keywords in major languages Story Podcast Created and distributed via audio RSS feeds on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and more Sample business accounts: https://hackernoon.com/u/minio and https://hackernoon.com/u/rootstock_io Credit consumed only if story is accepted. If rejected, no credit will be spent. No expiry date on credits. Published articles will remain on HackerNoon for life! 2. Tech Company News Page: Your Evergreen news aggregator on HackerNoon with your brand’s information. Main benefits include: 2. Tech Company News Page Tech Company News Page : Your permanent company page on HackerNoonYour company's Wiki page with details like employee count, founding date, socials, stock pricing, and company descriptionYour company's evergreen rankingNews and mentions around the web and on HackerNoon Your permanent company page on HackerNoon Your company's Wiki page with details like employee count, founding date, socials, stock pricing, and company description Your company's evergreen ranking News and mentions around the web and on HackerNoon Explore the Smarter Tech Companies Directory Explore the Smarter Tech Companies Directory Explore the Smarter Tech Companies Directory Ever wanted to explore companies by industries? Now, you can! Visit hackernoon.com/companies/industries to explore leading companies across 97 cutting-edge industries, from innovative startups to global enterprises. Each industry card displays the industry name and description, along with company count and top companies. hackernoon.com/companies/industries On industry-specific pages (e.g., web development), you can explore the full industry ranking, complete with each company’s stock prices, and related stories. Clicking a company card opens its Evergreen Tech Company Page, where you can react, subscribe, leave reviews and comments. web development Stay in the Loop with 3 Tech Polls Stay in the Loop with 3 Tech Polls HackerNoon just launched a new newsletter, 3 Tech Polls. This weekly newsletter curates results from our Poll of the Week along with two related polls from around the web. It covers all tech topics and news circulating online, including Artificial Intelligence, Web3, Crypto, Programming, and much more, giving you a snapshot of what the tech community is thinking. 3 Tech Polls Poll of the Week Artificial Intelligence Thanks to everyone who’s voted - you’ve helped shape the pulse of tech! Subscribe to 3 Tech Polls Newsletter here. Subscribe to 3 Tech Polls Newsletter here. 3 Tech Polls here Discover HackerNoon’s New Hubs Discover HackerNoon’s New Hubs Seed Funding News Seed Funding News Seed Funding News Track the most consequential Seed funding announcements globally. Each listing shows company details, industry, date of investment, value, investors, and a link to the announcement. On a similar note, we've also launched hubs for Series A News, Series B News and Series C News funding - be sure to check them out! Series A News Series B News Series C News HackerNoon.AI HackerNoon.AI HackerNoon.AI Learn how HackerNoon collaborates with AI to build an AI-assisted publishing platform, machine learning tools, and discover all the expert AI blogs across our site. Coming Soon: Meet the HackerNoon Blogging Course Coming Soon: Meet the HackerNoon Blogging Course Most writers don’t have a publishing problem - they have a visibility problem. The HackerNoon Blogging Course is here to fix that. This is our first 100% online, self-paced course for writers anywhere who want a system to grow their reach, get featured, and turn writing into real opportunities. HackerNoon Blogging Course 100% online self-paced Introducing the HackerNoon Blogging Course Introducing the HackerNoon Blogging Course From the editorial team that turned 150,000+ drafts into homepage features, this course teaches writers how to: 150,000+ drafts into homepage features Write with clarity and authorityGet your stories published and sharedBuild an audience that actually sticks aroundTurn a hobby to a career Write with clarity and authority Get your stories published and shared Build an audience that actually sticks around Turn a hobby to a career This isn’t just “how to blog.” It’s how to write for the internet in 2025 and beyond. how to write for the internet in 2025 Every module includes: 🎥 On-demand video lessons 📂 Practical tools and templates (yours to keep) ✍️ Assignments to put the skills into action 👥 A community of experienced writers ready to back you up and answer your questions. Plus, every student will get a certificate and badge upon course completion. certificate badge Want to learn more about what’s included in the course? Click here. Want to learn more about what’s included in the course? Click here. here The HackerNoon Blogging Course is launching soon, so join the waitlist for early access. The HackerNoon Blogging Course is launching soon, so join the waitlist for early access. join the waitlist More Social Media Milestones 🎉 More Social Media Milestones 🎉 We’ve hit some fun milestones on social media: 27.6k+ downloads and counting on our Pixel Icon Library!245 Million views on Giphy! 27.6k+ downloads and counting on our Pixel Icon Library! Pixel Icon Library 245 Million views on Giphy! Giphy Thank you for being part of our journey—your support makes these achievements possible.