Factual Allegations: Open AI's Codex and Copilot Under Scrutiny

Too Long; Didn't Read A class action lawsuit brings attention to OpenAI's Codex and GitHub's Copilot, AI tools aiding programmers by generating code. The lawsuit highlights claims that these systems don't retain source material, yet often produce remarkably similar code. The legal battle also explores the relationship between Codex and Copilot, raising questions about modifications and integration details.