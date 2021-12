419 reads

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s name change to Meta in October. The company wants to create a virtual reality version of our world, where we can go shopping, go to a concert, or watch a movie with friends. The concept is not new. Author Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” for his 1992 book Snow Crash. There are already technologies that make a much safer basis for the emerging metaverse. In real life, we are private humans. Why can’t we be private humans online?