or

Facebook becomes Meta- What is next?

Facebook becomes Meta- What is next?

Facebook recently announced that it has changed its name to Meta, which means beyond in Latin. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter published to accompany the event, “I used to study Classics, and the word “meta” comes from the Greek word meaning “beyond” The change in name is in part motivated by a strategic shift from being known primarily as a social media company to focus the metaverse plans. There’s speculation that a primary goal may be to make its crypto wallet Novi a game-changer.
Jenny Zheng Hacker Noon profile picture

@jennyzheng
Jenny Zheng

Early crypto advocate | Investor | PR Expert | Cofounder of Blockcast.cc

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Tags

#meta#metaverse#crypto#facebook#hackernoon-top-story#metaverse-is-the-future#novi#diem
