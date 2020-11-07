Exposing the Nigerian Crypto Scam Group - "Operation N-Fiverr"

Yesterday the XREX secops team noticed an AML alert — one of our users tried to withdraw funds into wallet: 1BT5vBb9WKudUAX51jiWi3pAawobD3mZwM;

Our system blocked this withdrawal due to its high CipherTrace risk score.

[Investigation Summary]

=======

Victims: 1000+ people from worldwide, scammed into making 2,079 transactions.

Scammed funds: 205.4925067 BTC (roughly $3M at writing time).

Attribution: Nigerian “Operation N-Fiverr.”

Time frame: they’ve been running multiple campaigns starting 2017 Dec.

Tool supplier: outsourced to iPongDev.Tech (also Nigerian), in PHP+Laravel.

Websites: they've worked with iPongDev.Tech to launch more than 30 different scam websites, by modifying from the same codebase.

Stolen passports and IDs: by asking victims to KYC, we believe they've stolen these victim's IDs to create KYC'ed accounts at exchanges; they use these accounts to collect defrauded funds from victims.

Wallets: a combination of own wallets, as well as compromised, KYC’ed wallets of Remitano, Gemini. We published a list of 48 wallet addresses used by this actor.

Domains and IPs: we published a list of 49 domains and 13 IP addresses used by this actor.

Investigation method: XREX obtained source code and admin panel access.

=======

[Investigation]

Having stopped our user’s withdrawal into this actor’s wallet, we started to trace back into their infrastructure. We stumbled upon a directory listing vulnerability within the actor’s infrastructure, which allowed us to obtain the source code of their attack tools:

Investigating into our obtained source code of this actor, we understood they bought their codebase from the Nigerian company iPongDev Tech. iPongDev sold codebases relating to crypto exchange, wallet, and investment. For the basic framework, they mostly used PHP and Laravel, and for k-line and other visualizations they used TradingView and coinlib.io widgets.

From this actor’s backend admin panel, we can see that their entire scam tooling is modified from a crypto investment platform sold by iPongDev Tech:

Using the backend panel, we can see the list of victims and their defrauded amounts and dates:

The profit numbers are of course fake but importantly, they do not approve withdrawals, which effectively makes this own operations a scam. While they’ve not approved a single withdrawal request, some users have sadly reached out to them via their customer support system hundreds of times. Of course, they’ve never replied.

[Money Flow]

Operation N-Fiverr’s money flow has been consistent — as soon as a victim is defrauded into transferring BTC into one of their wallets, they will immediately forward those BTC into either a) their other on-chain wallets, or b) their exchange wallets.

We’ve also found them to be directly using compromised Remitano and Gemini wallets for victim deposits.

[Attack]

Operation N-Fiverr attracts victims by pitching them various high-interest rate crypto investment platforms. By modifying from the same codebase, they've worked with iPongDev.Tech to launch more than 30 different scam websites:

In general, these fraudulent platforms offer:

$20 USD signup bonus

Minimum deposit amounts ranging from $1,000 USD to $50,000 USD

Very high interest rate: 10% in 12 hours, 20% in 24 hours, etc

Referral features and high referral commissions

The profits are shown in realtime

Once a victim wants to withdraw funds, Operation N-Fiverr will launch a second wave of attack:

Asking the victim to further deposit 10%-20% of the earned profits prior to withdrawal, saying that this is “per company policy.”

Many victims have been defrauded into sending in more funds. Once a victim finally realizes she may never be getting her funds back, the actor cuts off all communication.

Using the particular wallet address used against our user, we were able to find the following abuse reports of Operation N-Fiverr:

[Collaboration]

XREX secops was able to block our user’s withdrawal into Operation N-Fiverr’s wallet due to AML triggers by CipherTrace; we thank them also for their strong technical support during this investigation.

This investigation is by no means complete; we’ve had very limited time but wanted to publish asap so the community can collectively blacklist this actor’s resources and mitigate this attack.

We will appreciate any help from the community; please feel free to reach us at secops@xrex.io.

[Blacklists and Blocklists]

Operation N-Fiverr domains:

bitcointradex[.]com

24bitchainmining[.]com

216liveoption[.]com

fxltetrade[.]com

cryptoprofitmaking[.]com

tradeoptionfx[.]com

trade[.]fxltetrade[.]com

trade365forex[.]com

forexcryptotrading[.]com

coinfxtrade[.]com

app[.]365coinoptions[.]com

www[.]fxbitcoinhub[.]com

coin24option[.]com

reliabletradeoptions[.]com

hugowayfx[.]com

tradebitcoinclubfx[.]com

bitforex24trading[.]com

fastcoinoption[.]com

365coinoptions[.]com

360liveoption[.]com

authorisedfxb[.]com

362tradesfx[.]com

44optionsfx[.]com

www[.]bit-primer[.]ltd

247paytrade[.]com

24forextradeoption[.]com

362liveoption[.]com

bit247options[.]com

forexoptionslive[.]com

fxbitcointrades[.]com

fxbrokerstm[.]com

fxstockstrades[.]com

stocknforex[.]com

cmcoptions[.]com

fxtradeunique[.]com

fxpaytrade[.]com

swifttrade247[.]com

unitedinvestmentcapital[.]com

tradexpremium[.]com

Operation N-Fiverr wallets:

12g2Dv756ayP7mmbXogaAE9EQeyyCUrSVR

152c4AfU5Q5Uh5SxVhjvMr85EBFT6XHzZy

15Kn9mUTzEwUen8zGgziazkPWwwyqTJNwC

15pQ83mfvLzs3E8uL17cZe7nDjfGN6NSKi

17CoLC6LVthEzyQC2oBX3mZxYLNPoz6ii6

18qWgXXttdN7QnrDy6XQhYTCobCwWBXjAw

19on4qXP4t6jf13gEfjgsPidQnvMdARKFh

1AmreEqxqaRowCdfcrqBmpxAvZwoqSaXAS

1AnFwUYT9UvkZZT2FoxTygyuP1PBfoyKW6

1AX2aXX6RWLzH6ZKFRHQXgjG8e3k5HyXpF

1BFPyMohqgdR4L6yibnoJqt3rxBK6xwakQ

1Bi2qvtibUCUSRGkWSRCnngV3hx3a6Fici

1BT5vBb9WKudUAX51jiWi3pAawobD3mZwM

1CdkyVQdh9w9WYMqbeiv9CWUXaoGmbUXEG

1DevmdaCCmuTfDw4FMdQwZzVe5pjTctE9j

1DTHCNVNaq6oGDXQXyPpspQoxDx8kRzdh1

1EfjgV217fDc9Kgt1PehmiV7TzistXEKX

1FjE7xCFNWpkxr6rH1j1GTrh38cUXezCkh

1FkCigBQiBzGZWWhJd9JwVjPFvYiVq6Zau

1FUG8fxsXtDGiFEg3RhfHqHPfMrV1yPNPc

1G7ViACQm5EqC21NYiWcSobGNvsg8Qgm99

1GTQiEaFSa6NMEffLbswzRD3o6PbYCBeD6

1HHinM5mbSeWNqADq822bYcirRNZmYw4Zp

1JG171jEfdo648Fvu8ekvLGUXUkdicazQC

1JKQnLm9xMN9pWiU9dYAjzhQa5swXk3wy8

1JyrkMsZNAToa94D9bqBR1WiC8g2orhiAW

1LaAgjZXcBJfXv1okEAXm4aCwENpSW1YFm

1LGuVkkUcxbyj5JtRo1TKyGEQV7LvhXnVF

1M5nPTDw8R8xAeXCy1P1ur6vVVRrBy1UcC

1P6noGHxYnouPPPFwE51YNB5qpadjNrMK6

1PnBSSZB2G2h96Mct7c1yQCtYksRJBRah3

1QH5V4n1XTJ4XvoPWTESwaotMgNQyk3Ma4

1RbgPxtnmQcVHdjuayYna5N6NTvbA9Yjd

32V1Jb9V42iXXip7jNYPzTwHAEha5PvxfY

34JzmxCYSFANjH5zdNYnYkc1YtcDzPzXNp

34PMa5tZgY4kMa7RiUTLGMrxkZvG1FkhVQ

35956a1Jwpx3XEaMYthBkWRibmxMoZ3owL

376SCgAAyy3om6c2v5dfZ5etYKwSC94D9C

37C28qoBx1D3ZdwjabgoCg525ZnWqwCRXV

39NiYSU4s73MFpxdHGqB365DYo3dFUFiD2

3BqSuVo11Xnq3k8qa3Kx6rv5im8zqz2dmU

3MvkG4qEz721b38SAk6kadzo99rBMYNDbh

3PjnVyDJqNYgh2kZ5YYzuWvVt3WuTr334a

1JAGYVTLbHYkAxyjfReFT8pjJABVYpnrDn

1N2ZPCeNJAtDRqE58nDNevRqdqV6w4uEgr

17HphcjnWLe3p4yv1bQX6mTqfpbgw8kBT1

1F52dWnX1AUwymHytYMN9XYXnAZgrhKhkA

1PzCz4fRMVUe5o3G8dqY63AG5Knaw2i3gF

13QdgoZ1uq5YMmVr14CHDbb9BDDxpwcK5e

15HhFZat5syJjSfZYefK1eutwYVWYyqy36

1AtgQRK2eDUtHakDApiynMfXrbNyaBjkVH

19dofMuyFRqDzC2HKh4bdUTht1Z6ojcGk5

13tauoqZ6ahtD7QSXkh7HcBr8HHb3v6sL5

16Suicij1cL4zjfftwiZ8PQpioKvjz5Qkb

14yfrcJDMxxFngAi9wfJ3X9Lqp6xEcFdwf

1EHdaQgGDVmXodh7oNdx4w1C4qiU4huVNm

1DKWmbfnhRHAo7XNc9UfsxsjzR98RzQ8cq

3BDPsuHKDFSjJAWGv4vEa72hmyT8knNJ3G

bc1qcpz9uu2mmsz4t8rrc9mswf9p8sprtknvxa33rh

0x0739fab47330C010ac1393E03D4e59691F286c16

0x0A8dA2C6Bd97134e73E7dC2f994A47Dcba21D368

0x9952d8a15db20a0e537a29096f5be448a6959e35

0xad818dec93e9556f8c3c79b209733488496bf13c

Operation N-Fiverr IP addresses:

IP, Country, ASN

197[.]210[.]64[.]135, Nigeria, AS29465

197[.]210[.]28[.]149, Nigeria, AS29465

197[.]210[.]71[.]85, Nigeria, AS29465

197[.]210[.]54[.]202, Nigeria, AS29465

197[.]210[.]55[.]59, Nigeria, AS29465

197[.]210[.]226[.]133, Nigeria, AS29465

197[.]210[.]84[.]119, Nigeria, AS29465

197[.]210[.]54[.]162, Nigeria, AS29465

105[.]112[.]75[.]23, Nigeria, AS36873

105[.]112[.]97[.]190, Nigeria, AS36873

105[.]112[.]108[.]236, Nigeria, AS36873

105[.]112[.]101[.]160, Nigeria, AS36873

129[.]205[.]124[.]114, Nigeria, AS37148

More on investigative Crypto AML from XREX secops team: First suspicious transaction series detected

Credits: Sun Huang, Wolf Chan, Wayne Huang, Yoyo Yu @ XREX

We will appreciate any help from the community; please feel free to reach the XREX secops team at secops@xrex.io.

