Exploring Render Props Vs. React Hooks In 2020

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Visit Noonification https://noonification.compromoted
Reactifying one.com apps. Javascript tips and how-tos at webup.org/blog. Maintaining OSS on github.
class Form extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
name: props.name || "",
email: props.email || ""
}
}
render() {
return (
<form>
<input
value={this.state.name}
onChange={e => {
this.setState({ name: e.target.value });
}}
/>
<input
value={this.state.email}
onChange={e => {
this.setState({ email: e.target.value });
}}
/>
</form>
);
}
}
function Form() {
const [name, setName] = useState("");
const [email, setEmail] = useState("");
return (
<>
<h1>This is a simple form!</h1>
<form>
<input
value={name}
onChange={e => {
setName(e.target.value);
}}
/>
<input
value={email}
onChange={e => {
setEmail(e.target.value);
}}
/>
</form>
</>
);
}
hook. Simple move that already made things nicer. Including more fields to this controlled form is as easy as handling more state in the component.
useState
const [name, setName] = useState("");
const [email, setEmail] = useState("");
const [phone, setPhone] = useState("");
const [address, setAddress] = useState("");
...
function Form() {
const { values, setValue } = useForm();
return (
<>
<h1>This is a simple form!</h1>
<form>
<input
value={values.name}
onChange={e => {
setValue("name", e.target.value);
}}
/>
<input
value={values.email}
onChange={e => {
setValue("email", e.target.value);
}}
/>
</form>
</>
);
}
(the render) part growing, while
jsx
manages the state for you.
useForm
(it’s a pretty common name) may miss-reference you to react-hook-form. The name matches, but the idea is different.
useForm()
is not solving the state problem described here, but avoiding it by having the form as uncontrolled instead.
react-hook-form
function Form() {
const { values, setValue, errors, submit } = useForm();
return (
<>
<h1>This is a simple form!</h1>
<form onSubmit={submit}>
<input
value={values.name}
onChange={e => {
setValue("name", e.target.value);
}}
/>
<input
value={values.email}
onChange={e => {
setValue("email", e.target.value);
}}
/>
<input
value={values.phone}
onChange={e => {
setValue("phone", e.target.value);
}}
/>
<p>{errors.phone}</p>
</form>
</>
);
}
, but the component will continue to react on field changes. At the end, it is the same
<Form />
usage, but moved in
useState
.
useForm
function Form() {
return (
<>
<h1>This is a simple form!</h1>
<FormManager>
{({ values, setValue }) => (
<form>
<input
value={values.name}
onChange={e => {
setValue("name", e.target.value);
}}
/>
<input
value={values.email}
onChange={e => {
setValue("email", e.target.value);
}}
/>
</form>
)}
</FormManager>
</>
);
}
The term “render prop” refers to a technique for sharing code between React components using a prop whose value is a function.
except
useForm
is just a normal component. This pattern might be familiar, especially if you are working on third party libraries or using such.
<FormManager />
function MyComponent() {
return (
<Swipeable
onSwipeLeft={handleSwipeLeft}
onSwipeRight={handleSwipeRight}
>
{innerRef => (
<div ref={innerRef}>
<DragDropContext onDragEnd={handleDragEnd}>
{() => (
<Droppable>
{() => (
<Draggable>
{provided => (
<div
ref={provided.innerRef}
{...provided}
/>
)}
</Draggable>
)}
</Droppable>
)}
</DragDropContext>
</div>
)}
</Swipeable>
);
}
<>
<h1>This is a simple form!</h1>
<form>
...
</form>
</>
) than just the
<h1 />
in the jsx. It is suppose to serve as a hint, because in reality some components aren’t that simple. Often they render others or third party ones which you don’t have control over.
<form />
function Page() {
const { values, setValue } = useForm();
return (
<>
<Header />
<Navigation />
<SomeOtherThirdPartyComponent />
<form>
<input
value={values.name}
onChange={e => {
setValue("name", e.target.value);
}}
/>
<input
value={values.email}
onChange={e => {
setValue("email", e.target.value);
}}
/>
</form>
<Footer />
</>
);
}
will be called causing the whole
setValue
component to re-render. And because you are updating the state, this is expected. But not desirable. Suddenly filling a form may become very expensive operation.
<Page />
,
<Header />
and
<Navigation />
because, let’s imagine, you don’t have time to refactor them. And with
<Footer />
you may even not be able to do so.
<SomeOtherThirdPartyComponent />
? Do you prefer your users to do the extra extraction step above? Not a big deal you may say. Not a big one, but a less flexible one.
useForm
function Page() {
return (
<>
<Header />
<Navigation />
<SomeOtherThirdPartyComponent />
<FormManager>
{({ values, setValue }) => (
<form>
<input
value={values.name}
onChange={e => {
setValue("name", e.target.value);
}}
/>
<input
value={values.email}
onChange={e => {
setValue("email", e.target.value);
}}
/>
</form>
)}
</FormManager>
<Footer />
</>
);
}
ensures whatever change is made in the form it will be isolated in that form.
<FormManager />
is immune to unnecessary renders. You can add up more jsx with no side effects.
<Page />
related state as a result of form manipulation. It will result in additional renders. But then, it won’t be FormManager’s fault.
<Page />
If you find this post useful 👍, join the newsletter for more interesting biweekly content. That way I can easily deliver 📩 to you next time. Follow me on twitter for related discussions.