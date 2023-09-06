Exploring Privacy Coins: Blackbytes in Obyte vs. Other Contenders

Too Long; Didn't Read

Obyte's Blackbytes offer unique privacy features in the world of cryptocurrencies, aiming to protect users' financial information and identities. Privacy coins like Blackbytes, Monero, and Zcash obscure transaction details, enhancing security and fungibility. Various techniques, such as CoinJoin, zk-SNARKs, Stealth Addresses, Ring Signatures, and Mimblewimble, are used by different privacy coins, each with its advantages and disadvantages. However, privacy coins face challenges when transitioning to centralized exchanges, compromising their privacy features due to regulatory compliance requirements. Blackbytes, in contrast, focuses on individual users and devices, dividing transaction data into public and private parts and allowing direct peer-to-peer exchanges. This design ensures confidentiality and makes it unsuitable for centralized exchanges. Combining Blackbytes with other privacy tools can enhance online privacy in the Obyte wallet.