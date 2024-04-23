Exploring Dart Fundamentals - Part 5: Inheritance and Method Overriding

Inheritance is a core principle of object-oriented programming where a new class, called a subclass or derived class, can inherit properties and methods from an existing class, known as a superclass or base class.
Car the class serves as the superclass, representing a generic car with a
name property and a
drive method.
ElectricCar class is a subclass of
Car, inheriting its properties and methods while introducing an additional
chargeCapacity property specific to electric cars.
An analogy to explain inheritance could be a “vehicle” superclass, with “car” and “truck” subclasses inheriting common features like wheels and engines but having their distinct properties and behaviors.
class Car {
String name;
Car(this.name);
void drive() => print("Driving a Car");
}
The
Car the class represents a basic car with a
name property and a
drive method.
class ElectricCar extends Car {
double chargeCapacity;
ElectricCar(String name, this.chargeCapacity) : super(name);
}
ElectricCar the class extends the
Car class, inheriting its properties and methods. It introduces an additional property
chargeCapacity.
ElectricCar class constructor initializes both the
name and
chargeCapacity properties using the
super keyword to call the superclass constructor.
Method overriding allows a subclass to provide a specific implementation of a method that is already defined in its superclass. This enables subclasses to tailor behavior to their specific needs while maintaining a common interface.
drive method is overridden in the
ElectricCar subclass to provide a specialized message for electric vehicles.
@override annotation ensures that the method in the subclass is indeed overriding a method from its superclass, providing clarity and preventing accidental overrides.
Method overriding is commonly used in scenarios where a subclass needs to customize behavior inherited from its superclass, such as providing specialized functionality for different types of vehicles.
class ElectricCar extends Car {
double chargeCapacity;
ElectricCar(String name, this.chargeCapacity) : super(name);
@override
void drive() => print('Driving an electric car');
}
@override annotation, you explicitly indicate that you are overriding a method from the superclass.
ElectricCar object and invoking its
drive method, readers can witness firsthand how method overriding alters behavior based on subclass implementation.
Understanding inheritance and method overriding is essential for designing modular, maintainable, and extensible software systems, particularly in complex applications where classes and hierarchies abound
// Method Overriding
void main() {
final electricVehicle = ElectricCar('TATA', 2900);
print(electricVehicle.name);
electricVehicle.drive();
}
class Car {
String name;
Car(this.name);
void drive() => print("Driving a Car");
}
class ElectricCar extends Car {
double chargeCapacity;
ElectricCar(String name, this.chargeCapacity) : super(name);
@override
void drive() => print('Driving an electric car');
}
In the
main function, we create an instance of
ElectricCar and call its
drive method.
Since the
drive method is overridden in the
ElectricCar class, it prints "Driving an electric car".
This demonstrates how inheritance and method overriding work in Dart, allowing for code reuse and the ability to specialize behavior in sub classes. Understanding these concepts is crucial for building maintainable and extensible object-oriented Dart applications.
